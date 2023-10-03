Biometric System Market May See Potential Upside in Years to Come

Report Ocean, a renowned market research firm that analyzes markets in over 150 countries and publishes 100,000+ reports annually, has provided a comprehensive research report and top strategies for the “Biometric System Market” . This report has been prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure the use of accurate data from reliable sources and the highest level of forecast accuracy. To predict market growth, experts employ various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The report also examines relevant policies and regulations implemented by the industry. It delves into research advancements, potential applications, innovation, and future trends in the Biometric System Market sector.

Global Biometric System Market is valued at approximately USD 30.77 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030. A biometric system is a digital technique of verification in which human personal features are utilised to verify or validate a person’s identity. To authenticate the system, this technology analyses people’s unique biometric traits such as fingerprints, faces, iris, voice, and vain patterns. These features immediately identify or validate the individual. Biometric scanning offers an extra layer of protection to system authentication.

Here are some key highlights:

Growing Adoption : Biometric systems have seen widespread adoption across various industries, including finance, healthcare, government, and access control. The increasing need for secure authentication and identity verification has been a driving factor.

: Biometric systems have seen widespread adoption across various industries, including finance, healthcare, government, and access control. The increasing need for secure authentication and identity verification has been a driving factor. Mobile Biometrics : The integration of biometric authentication methods (such as fingerprint, facial recognition, and iris scanning) into smartphones and other mobile devices has become commonplace. This trend has enhanced security for mobile transactions and device access.

: The integration of biometric authentication methods (such as fingerprint, facial recognition, and iris scanning) into smartphones and other mobile devices has become commonplace. This trend has enhanced security for mobile transactions and device access. Multi-Modal Biometrics : The use of multiple biometric authentication methods (multi-modal biometrics) for enhanced security has gained traction. This approach combines different biometric traits like fingerprints, facial recognition, voice recognition, and iris scanning to provide a more robust and accurate authentication process.

: The use of multiple biometric authentication methods (multi-modal biometrics) for enhanced security has gained traction. This approach combines different biometric traits like fingerprints, facial recognition, voice recognition, and iris scanning to provide a more robust and accurate authentication process. AI and Machine Learning : The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies has improved the accuracy and efficiency of biometric systems. These technologies enable systems to adapt to changing conditions and learn from new data.

: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies has improved the accuracy and efficiency of biometric systems. These technologies enable systems to adapt to changing conditions and learn from new data. Contactless Biometrics : The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of contactless biometric solutions, as they reduce the need for physical touch and enhance hygiene in access control and authentication processes.

: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of contactless biometric solutions, as they reduce the need for physical touch and enhance hygiene in access control and authentication processes. Government Initiatives : Many governments worldwide have initiated biometric-based identity programs to enhance security and streamline services. These programs often involve the collection of biometric data like fingerprints and facial images for identification and verification purposes.

: Many governments worldwide have initiated biometric-based identity programs to enhance security and streamline services. These programs often involve the collection of biometric data like fingerprints and facial images for identification and verification purposes. Cybersecurity Concerns : With the increased use of biometric data, concerns about data security and privacy have grown. The industry has responded by developing robust encryption and security protocols to protect biometric data from breaches.

: With the increased use of biometric data, concerns about data security and privacy have grown. The industry has responded by developing robust encryption and security protocols to protect biometric data from breaches. Global Market Expansion : The biometric system market has expanded globally, with significant growth in Asia-Pacific, particularly in countries like China and India. This growth is driven by government initiatives, increased smartphone penetration, and the need for secure authentication.

: The biometric system market has expanded globally, with significant growth in Asia-Pacific, particularly in countries like China and India. This growth is driven by government initiatives, increased smartphone penetration, and the need for secure authentication. Vertical Integration : Biometric system providers have moved towards vertical integration, offering end-to-end solutions that include hardware, software, and services. This approach helps in delivering more comprehensive and tailored solutions to clients.

: Biometric system providers have moved towards vertical integration, offering end-to-end solutions that include hardware, software, and services. This approach helps in delivering more comprehensive and tailored solutions to clients. Biometrics in Healthcare : The healthcare sector has increasingly adopted biometric systems for patient identification, access control, and electronic health record (EHR) security. This trend has improved patient safety and data security.

: The healthcare sector has increasingly adopted biometric systems for patient identification, access control, and electronic health record (EHR) security. This trend has improved patient safety and data security. Continuous Authentication : Beyond initial authentication, continuous authentication has gained attention. This approach monitors users’ behavior and biometric data throughout a session to ensure security is maintained.

: Beyond initial authentication, continuous authentication has gained attention. This approach monitors users’ behavior and biometric data throughout a session to ensure security is maintained. Voice and Behavioral Biometrics : Voice recognition and behavioral biometrics, such as keystroke dynamics and gait analysis, have gained prominence as additional authentication methods, especially in call centers and online services.

: Voice recognition and behavioral biometrics, such as keystroke dynamics and gait analysis, have gained prominence as additional authentication methods, especially in call centers and online services. Challenges and Regulations: The industry faces challenges related to interoperability, standardization, and compliance with data protection regulations like GDPR. Companies are investing in compliance measures to address these issues.

Major market player included in this report are:

HID Global Corporation

Bio Key International Inc.

NEC Corporation

Thales Group

Fulcrum Biometric Inc.

Nuance Communication Inc.

Precise Biometric

Qualcomm Technology Inc.

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

Daon Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022 – Daon Inc., a biometric solutions provider, made its biometric identity access management solution “Identity X” accessible on the Genesys AppFoundry platform. Customers of Genesys Cloud X benefit from increased security by integrating Identity X with the Genesys Platform.

In January 2022, Precision Biometrics, a biometric software and service provider, teamed with Infineon Technology. Precision Biometrics employs the Infineon biometry fingerprint algorithm in their Precise Bio Match product as a result of this collaboration. This method allows for autonomous driver seat adjustment in autos.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Authentication Type, Contact Type, Technology, Mobility, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Authentication Type:

Multi-factor Authentication

Single Factor Authentication

By Contact Type:

Contact-Based System

Contact Less System

Hybrid

By Technology:

Face Recognition

Iris Recognition

Voice Recognition

Vein Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Others

By Mobility:

Fixed

Portable

By End-user:

BFSI

Military & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Travel & Transport

Commercial

Smart Home

Government & Public

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

