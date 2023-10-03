Digital Signage Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study [2023-2031] | (CAGR) of 16.1%

The “Digital Signage Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global digital signage market size was US$ 3,626.8 million in 2021. The global digital signage market is forecast to grow to US$ 12,388 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Digital signage displays the content on the electronic screen. Digital signage technology is more preferred over traditional small and micro-display screens with large wall-sized LEDs. Digital signage finds its applications in the areas where high-quality technology is required to engage the customers/audiences with its wider viewing angle.

Factors Influencing the Market

Electronic signage systems are a cost-effective medium to promote the product or service. Thus, the growing demand for effective advertisements will surge the growth of the global digital signage market.

The continuously declining cost of displays and improved customer experience will surge the growth of the digital signage market.

The rapidly growing education sector and the growing number of technological developments will offer ample growth opportunities for the digital signage market. Panasonic unveiled high brightness projection and real-time tracking in January 2019. Thus, such advancements are likely to benefit the digital signage market during the study period.

Increasing demand for bright and power-efficient display panels will escalate the market growth. Moreover, the growing number of smart city projects and high investments will drive the digital signage market forward.

Rapid digitalization and reducing demand for traditional billboards will bring lucrative growth opportunities during the study period. On the contrary, the presence of prominent widescreen alternatives such as projectors and screenless displays may limit the growth of the global digital signage market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for digitization. However, the digital signage industry witnessed various disruptions due to the shortage of raw materials caused by travel restrictions. In addition, halt on manufacturing units and declining consumer demands significantly hampered the growth of the global digital signage market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific digital signage market is forecast to register the highest growth rate. It is due to the growing advertising industry and growing adoption of these services by government bodies in order to enhance their public offering. In addition, the growing number of smart city programs will significantly contribute to the growth of the global digital signage market.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Digital Signage corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Digital Signage industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

NEC Display Solutions Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

LG Display Co. Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Planar Systems Inc.

Hitachi Ltd

Barco NV

GOODVIEW

Cisco Systems Inc.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Digital Signage industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Digital Signage output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Digital Signage output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Digital Signage products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Digital Signage market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global digital signage market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Hardware

LCD/LED Display

OLED Display

Media Players

Projector/Projection Screens

Other Hardware

Software

Services

By End-User Outlook

Retail

Transportation

Hospitality

Corporate

Education

Government

Other End-user

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

