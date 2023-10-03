Procurement Outsourcing Market A Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future

Report Ocean, a renowned market research firm that analyzes markets in over 150 countries and publishes 100,000+ reports annually, has provided a comprehensive research report and top strategies for the “Procurement Outsourcing Market” . This report has been prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure the use of accurate data from reliable sources and the highest level of forecast accuracy. To predict market growth, experts employ various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The report also examines relevant policies and regulations implemented by the industry. It delves into research advancements, potential applications, innovation, and future trends in the Procurement Outsourcing Market sector.

This information encompasses the placement of orders and the subsequent payment for products and services. The growth of the procurement outsourcing market is fueled by various factors, including the increasing requirement to adopt new IT solutions in line with evolving consumer trends, a growing demand from enterprises to streamline the procurement process, and a rising need to effectively manage compliance policies and agreements. Furthermore, the market is experiencing growth due to the expanding gap between the increasing demands of customers and the capabilities of businesses, prompting the adoption of procurement outsourcing solutions.

According to the CompTIA in 2023, global IT spending is projected to reach USD 4.6 trillion in 2023, marking a 5.1% increase from 2022.

Here are some key highlights and trends in the procurement outsourcing market,

Cost Savings and Efficiency : Cost reduction remained a primary driver for organizations seeking procurement outsourcing services. By leveraging the expertise of outsourcing providers, companies aimed to optimize their procurement processes, reduce operational costs, and achieve greater efficiency in sourcing and supplier management.

Globalization and Supply Chain Complexity : Increasing globalization and supply chain complexities necessitated more sophisticated procurement strategies. Procurement outsourcing providers offered solutions to help organizations manage global suppliers, navigate regulatory challenges, and mitigate supply chain risks.

Digital Transformation : The procurement outsourcing market was embracing digital transformation. Automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics were being integrated into procurement processes to enhance decision-making, streamline workflows, and improve supplier relationship management.

Tail Spend Management : Organizations focused on managing their tail spend more effectively. Tail spend comprises a large number of low-value, one-off, or infrequent purchases. Procurement outsourcing providers helped companies address this often-overlooked area to capture savings.

Strategic Procurement : Procurement outsourcing evolved beyond transactional tasks to include strategic procurement functions. This shift involved aligning procurement with broader business goals, such as innovation, risk management, and sustainability.

Supplier Diversity and Sustainability : Companies increasingly emphasized supplier diversity and sustainability. Procurement outsourcing providers helped organizations identify and engage with diverse suppliers while incorporating sustainability criteria into supplier selection and evaluation.

Category Management : Category management gained importance in procurement outsourcing. Providers offered expertise in specific spend categories, helping organizations optimize sourcing, negotiate better contracts, and achieve cost savings.

Risk Mitigation : Risk mitigation was a critical concern. Procurement outsourcing providers assisted in identifying and managing supply chain risks, including geopolitical, regulatory, and environmental factors, to ensure business continuity.

Blockchain in Procurement : Some providers began exploring blockchain technology to enhance transparency and traceability in the procurement process, especially in industries with complex supply chains like food and pharmaceuticals.

Resilience and Agility : The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of procurement resilience and agility. Organizations sought outsourcing partners who could help them adapt to disruptions, secure critical supplies, and implement contingency plans.

Customization and Flexibility : Procurement outsourcing services were becoming more customizable and flexible to meet the unique needs of each client. This included tailored service packages, technology integrations, and pricing models.

Compliance and Data Security : Data security and compliance with data protection regulations were paramount. Procurement outsourcing providers invested in robust cybersecurity measures and ensured compliance with regulations like GDPR and CCPA.

Market Consolidation : The procurement outsourcing market saw some consolidation as larger outsourcing firms acquired specialized procurement providers to expand their service portfolios and global reach.

Hybrid Models : Some organizations opted for hybrid procurement models, combining in-house procurement teams with outsourcing partners to achieve a balance between control and expertise.

Sustainable Procurement: Sustainable procurement practices, including ethical sourcing and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations, gained momentum and became integral to procurement strategies.

The key regions considered for the Global Procurement Outsourcing Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing to its widespread adoption across various industries, including healthcare, energy & utilities, life sciences, and information technology. Within the region, the manufacturing industry is expected to implement procurement outsourcing at the fastest pace. North America is expected to grow at fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to mature economies, a large consumer base advanced IT infrastructure, and a focus on improving procurement processes. Also, the presence of major market players in the region drives demand for procurement as-a-service solutions is anticipated to support the market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Business Machines Corporation

Wipro Limited.

Genpact Ltd

DXC Technology Company

Capgemini SE

GEP Worldwide

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

Infosys Ltd

Accenture Plc

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services:

Business Process Outsourcing Services

Consulting Services

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Model:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small Medium Enterprises

By Application:

Marketing Related Services

IT Related Services

HR Related Services

Facilities Management Office Services

Others

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Professional Services

Manufacturing

Retail

Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

