Smart Ovens Market Size, Depth Study, Analysis, Key Drivers, Top Players, Trends and Forecast [2023-2031]

The “Smart Ovens Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global smart ovens market size was US$ 241.4 million in 2021. The global smart ovens market is forecast to grow to US$ 672.14 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The smart ovens market is forecast to observe an upsurge in consumer demand due to the growing number of technological innovations. In addition, the rising number of features aiming to enhance the safety of the technology and users will contribute to the growth of the smart ovens market.

The growing urban population and their changing needs will contribute to the growth of the smart ovens market. In addition, the growing hospitality industry will escalate the growth of the smart ovens market during the study period.

The growing prominence of smart ovens that can be operated through devices such as smartphones will benefit the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing developments and advancements will gain traction during the study period. various market players have introduced smart ovens enabled with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity features. Thus, it allows users to control some features of smart ovens using smartphones or smart speakers. Furthermore, some of the latest developments can be connected to digital platforms such as Yummly, prominent food and digital recipe platform. Thus, all of these factors will significantly propel the smart ovens market forward.

Growing disposable income and rising interest in cooking and baking will upsurge the demand for smart ovens.

The availability of cost-effective counterparts may limit the growth of the smart ovens market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart ovens market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is owing to the presence of rising economies in the region. Growing disposable income and increasing interest in cooking and baking will contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing rate of the working population contributes to the growth of the microwave oven market. Growing hospitality sector and the presence of prominent industry players will also contribute to the growth of the smart ovens industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for smart ovens declined abruptly. The pandemic forced people to not invest in luxury items and focus more on basic necessities. In addition, a broad percentage of the working population lost their jobs, which hampered the demand for smart ovens. The hospitality segment also witnessed a significant downturn in terms of revenue, which hampered the growth of the overall smart ovens industry.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Smart Ovens corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Smart Ovens industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

June Life Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics

Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (Haier)

Hitachi, Ltd

Whirlpool Corporation

Sharp Corporation

AB Electrolux, Tovala

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Smart Ovens industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Smart Ovens output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Smart Ovens output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Smart Ovens products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Smart Ovens market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global smart ovens market segmentation focuses on Type, Sales Channel, End-User, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Built-In

Counter Top

By Sales Channel Outlook

Offline Channels

Online Channels

By End User Outlook

Residential

Commercial

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Smart Ovens industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Smart Ovens market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Smart Ovens market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

