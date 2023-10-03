Dehumidifier Market overview, With the Best Scope, Trends, Benefits, Opportunities to [2023-2031]

The “Dehumidifier Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global dehumidifier market size was US$ 3.9 billion in 2021. The global dehumidifier market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Dehumidifiers are highly used in households to control the moisture content in the ambient air and prevent bacteria growth. Thus, these uses of dehumidifiers will contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, the applications of these devices in the industrial environments to control the quality of the production will surge the growth of the market.

Growing initiatives by government bodies to boost industrialization will benefit the global dehumidifier market.

The increasing number of innovative launches will contribute to the growth of the global dehumidifier market. For instance, in June 2019, Honeywell International, Inc. unveiled a new line of dehumidifiers.

The devices are not only user-friendly but also integrate various safety features, such as low maintenance usability. Such advancements are likely to upsurge the demand for dehumidifiers during the analysis period.

The growing establishment of warehousing units and the increasing demand for cold chain logistics to fulfill the demand for food, medicines, and other perishable products will upsurge the demand for dehumidifiers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global dehumidifier market has witnessed various obstacles due to the pandemic. It reduced industrial and commercial activities. In addition, the previously growing demand for smart infrastructure suddenly took a downturn. Thus, it hampered the growth of the global dehumidifier market. Furthermore, the manufacturers of dehumidifiers observed various challenges primarily due to the shortage of raw materials and bans on international trade. Thus, all of these factors negatively affected the dehumidifier market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the global dehumidifier market. It is due to the growing construction of warehouses, increasing residential establishments, and commercial buildings. In addition, rising awareness among individuals to establish a healthier ambient environment will contribute to the growth of the dehumidifier market.

The Asia-Pacific dehumidifier market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate due to growing industrialization in emerging economies like China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, increasing disposable income and rising demand for a healthier ambient environment will benefit the regional dehumidifier market.

The rising population and increasing demand for warehousing units and cold chain logistics, in order to fulfill the food and medicines demands of the citizens, will benefit the regional dehumidifier market.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Dehumidifier corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Dehumidifier industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Munters

Airwatergreen AB

Therma-Stor LLC

De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l

Frigidaire

Honeywell International, Inc.

GE Appliances, a Haier company

General Filters, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Dehumidifier industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Dehumidifier output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Dehumidifier output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Dehumidifier products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Dehumidifier market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global dehumidifier market segmentation focuses on Product, Technology, Application, and Region.

Product Outlook

Chemical Absorbent

Heat Pump

Ventilating Dehumidifier

Technology Outlook

Cold Condensation

Sorption

Warm Condensation

Others

Application Outlook

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Dehumidifier industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Dehumidifier market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Dehumidifier market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

