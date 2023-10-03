Hardware As A Service (Haas) Market Size, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to [2023-2031]

The “Hardware As A Service (Haas) Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global hardware as a service (HaaS) market size was US$ 110.4 billion in 2021. The global hardware as a service (HaaS) market is forecast to grow to US$ 312.7 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Hardware as a Service technology is gaining significant traction as it helps minimize the company’s maintenance, up-gradation, and replacement of hardware. The service is also cost-friendly.

Factors Influencing the Market

The hardware as a service (HaaS) market is forecast to gain traction due to the growing deployment of cloud platforms. In addition, the solutions are cost-friendly, which makes them suitable for small enterprises also. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global hardware as a service (HaaS) market.

The industries are rapidly choosing on-demand services (XaaS). Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the industry. According to the report by Spiceworks, a US-based IT company, around 48% of the organizations in North America and Europe are adopting hardwares. Thus, the data depicts the potential scope of the hardware as a service (HaaS) market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global hardware as a service (HaaS) market witnessed a spike in the demand for effective products and services. The maximum number of organizations imposed work-from-home in order to operate efficiently without the risk of the virus. Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness of hardware as a service (HaaS) influenced the industry players and attracted a wide range of customers. Moreover, it also mitigated the risk of a complete shutdown of the activities, which will continue to fuel the growth of the industry during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The global Hardware as a Service (HaaS) market is forecast to witness the highest growth in North America. It is due to the presence of many hardware solutions and services providers in the region. In addition, the growing penetration of advanced technologies will contribute to the growth of the regional hardware as a service (HaaS) market. Furthermore, the rising awareness related to the benefits of the hardware as a service among users and growing digitalization will benefit the hardware as a service (HaaS) market.

Due to the contribution of emerging economies like China, Taiwan, South Korea, India, and Japan, the Asia-Pacific hardware as a service (HaaS) market will witness considerable growth. It is due to the presence of prominent vendors in the market. In addition, the region is home to growing end-use industries like IT and BFSI, which will escalate the growth of the hardware as a service (HaaS) market.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Hardware As A Service (Haas) corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Hardware As A Service (Haas) industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Competitors in the Market

Navitas Lease Corporation

FUSE3 Communications

Ingram Micro Inc.

Design Data Systems, Inc.

Phoenix NAP, LLC

Machado Consulting

Managed IT Solutions

Fujitsu Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Hardware As A Service (Haas) industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Hardware As A Service (Haas) output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Hardware As A Service (Haas) output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Hardware As A Service (Haas) products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Hardware As A Service (Haas) market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global hardware as a service (HaaS) market segmentation focuses on Hardware, Deployment, Enterprise, End-User, and Region.

By Hardware Model

Platform as a Service

Desktop as a Service

Infrastructure as a Service

A device as a Service

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By End-User

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

