French seek cooperation with Taiwan in science and innovation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The French Office in Taipei has proposed a new strategy aimed at building bilateral ties encompassing scientific research, shared values, and other areas, office director Franck Paris said.

The office recently held a cultural strategy meeting with Marie Buscail, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy director for culture and media, per CNA. The meeting explored ways to promote Taiwan's understanding of France, strengthen cultural and human connections, and elevate France's status in Taiwan.

Paris stressed the significance of collaborating with democratic partners like Taiwan on tackling disinformation, artificial intelligence, and safeguarding the rights of vulnerable populations. Taiwan offers answers to issues related to democracy and resilience, he said.

He said that for over 40 years, bilateral ties have primarily revolved around cultural partnerships, which is an asset but also a limitation. He said France wanted to move beyond culture and into fields like science, innovation, and industry.

France is known for producing Nobel laureates in scientific fields, but Taiwan may not be fully aware of this, he said. Paris said he believes France should promote its scientific programs and industry competitiveness to attract more Taiwanese students and highlight the practicality of the French language in global industries.

The representative also mentioned that France is the top European destination for foreign direct investment. However, the country is often not included in Taiwan's investment plans, he said.

France possesses advanced semiconductor facilities and other industries, Paris said. He added that his primary mission is to help Taiwan recognize France's competitiveness rather than seeing it solely as a vacation destination.

Buscail said France and Taiwan share values such as democracy and freedom of speech, which serve as driving forces for various forms of cooperation. The French government should prioritize collaboration with Taiwan in innovative fields, including the creative aspects of science, technology, and culture, she said.