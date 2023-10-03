Alexa
Taiwan vice president promises subsidies to speed up innovation

Lai Ching-te wants Taiwan to become an exporter of innovation solutions within 10 years

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/03 13:56
DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te presents his economic innovation plans Tuesday. 

DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te presents his economic innovation plans Tuesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will invest NT$150 billion (US$4.63 billion) per year in economic innovation to create 20,000 jobs in the sector within five years if elected president, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Tuesday (Oct. 3).

According to most opinion polls, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chair is the frontrunner for the Jan. 13, 2024 elections. He faces Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), and Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) in the race.

Lai presented the latest part of his “Project of Hope” campaign platform Tuesday, focusing on the economy with “economic innovation, smart country” as the main theme, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. His program would turn Taiwan into an exporter of innovative solutions within 10 years, he said.

The candidate also wants to build the country into a leading hub for AI technology in the Indo-Pacific region. Young people should have the opportunity to train overseas to improve their creativity, while receiving funding in the early stages of their careers to support their efforts at innovation, Lai said.

The DPP candidate said he would build on the foundations laid by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during her eight years in office to speed up the transformation and upgrade the country’s economy and manufacturing.
