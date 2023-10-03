Textile Fabrics Market Analysis, Technical Study And Business Opportunities To 2031

The latest research report, Textile Fabrics Market, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

This research report provides comprehensive insights into the Global Textile Fabrics Market. Textile fabrics, made from natural or man-made yarns, threads, and fibers, come in various forms, including plant-based and synthetic fabrics. Plant-based fabrics include cotton, wool, silk, and hemp, while synthetic fabrics consist of polyester, viscose, rayon, and polyamide. This report offers an in-depth analysis of market trends, key applications, regional dynamics, and major players in the industry.

Market Analysis

Market Overview

The global textile fabrics market is poised to reach a market value of over USD 398.81 Billion by the end of 2025, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.67%. Key drivers of market growth include increasing demand for sportswear and performance wear, as well as the expansion of the textile industry in emerging economies, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Growing awareness of the health benefits associated with fitness activities in developed and developing countries also contributes to market expansion. However, factors such as fluctuations in cotton prices, international trade dynamics, and volatile currency exchange rates may hinder market growth. Nevertheless, the shift toward organic cotton due to environmental concerns related to synthetic cotton farming presents opportunities for textile fabric manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

Based on fabric type, the global textile fabrics market is segmented into cotton, polycottons, and polyester. Cotton holds the largest market share, accounting for 52.50% in 2018, primarily driven by high demand for cotton fabric in T-shirt manufacturing. The polycottons (polyester-cotton blends) segment is further categorized into various ratios, with the 65/35% polycotton blend segment being the largest in 2018, widely used in garment production. In terms of application, the global textile fabrics market encompasses aerospace & defense, energy, industrial gas turbine, automotive, oil & gas, and others. T-shirts dominate the market, with a share of over 53.00% in 2018, fueled by their widespread use as casual wear and the trend of personalized T-shirts.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific market is the largest, accounting for 44.00% of the global market share in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18%. Factors contributing to this growth include high demand for apparel and sportswear, abundant raw materials, low labor costs, and increasing health and fitness awareness. China is a major contributor to this market, along with India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, ASEAN countries, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Europe

Europe holds the second-largest market share, driven by a robust fashion and sports apparel industry.

North America

The North American market is estimated to register a healthy CAGR of 5.87%, with the US leading due to increased consumption of cotton fabric in T-shirts and outdoor clothing.

Major Players

Prominent players in the global textile fabrics market include Antex Knitting Mills (US), Coville (US), Arvind Limited (India), Loyal Textile Mills Ltd (India), Reliance Industries Limited (India), YI CHUN TEXTILE LTD (China), Shahlon Group (India), Bombay Rayon Fashions Limited (India), Weiqiao Textile Company Limited (China), China Textiles (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd (China), HuaFang Group (China), COFCO-CHINATEX (China), Wolfin Textiles Ltd (UK), Lauffenmuhle (Germany), Klopman International S.r.l. (Italy), Whaleys (Bradford) LTD (UK), Toray Textiles Europe Limited (UK), and Premier Textiles Limited (UK), among others. These players adopt various strategies such as expansion, acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, agreements, and collaborations to stay competitive in the market.