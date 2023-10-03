Atomizing Metal Powder Market Analysis Size, Challenges and Growth Opportunities till 2026

The latest research report, Atomizing Metal Powder Market, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

This research report offers comprehensive insights into the Global Atomizing Metal Powder Market. It provides an in-depth analysis of various aspects such as product types, applications, regional dynamics, and market growth projections. Atomizing metal powders are crucial materials with diverse industrial applications, particularly in the automotive, metallurgy, and 3D printing industries. This report presents key trends, drivers, and challenges within the atomizing metal powder market.

Market Analysis

Market Overview

The Global Atomizing Metal Powder Market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.91%, reaching a market value exceeding USD 4,100 Million by 2026. Atomizing metal powders consist of tiny metal particles, each with a size smaller than 1,680 micrometers and a high surface area-to-mass ratio. These powders are primarily produced through atomization processes, including gas and liquid atomization, making them integral in various industrial applications. The metallurgy industry stands as the largest consumer of atomized metal powders, employing them extensively in powder metallurgy processes. Powder metallurgy is recognized as an eco-friendly and sustainable manufacturing method, widely used in the automotive industry.

The shift from traditional processes to powder metallurgy, driven by cost-efficiency, dimensional accuracy, reproducibility, minimal post-processing, and design flexibility, is expected to boost the demand for atomized metal powders. The automotive industry’s growth, coupled with the need for lightweight and high-strength components, will further drive the utilization of atomized metal powders in automobile manufacturing. Additionally, the demand for advanced surface coating technologies across industries such as aerospace, steel, oil & gas, and power will contribute to the increasing application of atomized metal powders. However, price fluctuations of iron ore, a primary raw material, may hinder market growth. Nevertheless, the growing use of atomized metal powders in 3D printing applications is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

Product Types

The Global Atomizing Metal Powder Market is segmented by product type into:

Atomizing Iron Powder

Atomizing Copper Powder

Others

Among these, atomizing iron powder emerged as the dominant product type, commanding a market share of approximately 65% in 2018. Atomized iron powder finds applications in various sectors, including friction materials, sintered parts, and welding services.

Applications

The market is further divided based on applications across industries:

Metallurgy Industry

Chemical Industry

Electronic Materials

Diamond Tools

Welding

3D Printing

Others

In 2018, the metallurgy industry segment held the largest market share, accounting for over 34% of the market. Atomized metal powders play a crucial role in manufacturing complex and high-strength components used in automobiles, aircraft, and consumer goods.

Regional Analysis

The Global Atomizing Metal Powder Market is analyzed across five key regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key regional insights include:

North America led the global market in 2018, driven by the robust automotive industry in the United States and the presence of automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Additionally, the growing additive manufacturing sector in the US is expected to further increase demand for atomizing metal powder.

Asia-Pacific, while holding a smaller market share in 2018, is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the expanding automotive industry in emerging economies such as China and India, as well as established markets like Japan. These countries are expected to witness substantial investments in the aviation sector, further boosting the demand for atomizing metal powders.

Major Players

Prominent players in the Global Atomizing Metal Powder Market include:

Hoganas AB (Sweden)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

Hangzhou Yitong New Material Co., Ltd (China)

Kobe Steel Ltd (Japan)

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

Kymera International (US)

Makin Metal Powders (UK) Ltd (UK)

GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH (US)

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd (Japan)

Laiwu Feilong Powder Metallurgy Co. Ltd (China)

Pompton S.p.A. (Italy)

SAFINA a.s. (Czech Republic)

These key players focus on developing advanced atomizing metal powder formulations. For instance, Clariant introduced the WAXTREAT SubZero Pour Point Depressant (PPD) to address challenges in cold regions, mitigating wax deposition and facilitating the transportation of waxy crude oils while reducing operational expenditures. Moreover, industry leaders engage in expansion, acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, agreements, and collaborations to maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation. For example, Halliburton established the first oilfield chemical manufacturing reaction plant in Saudi Arabia, with a focus on specialty chemicals applicable from reservoirs to refineries.