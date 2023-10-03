Refrigeration Oil Market Rise of Market Size Opportunities and Challenges for the Future

The latest research report, Refrigeration Oil Market , covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

This research report offers comprehensive insights into the Global Refrigeration Oil Market. It provides an in-depth analysis of various aspects such as product types, refrigerant types, applications, regional dynamics, and market growth projections. Refrigeration oil, derived from either synthetic or mineral sources, plays a crucial role in lubricating components within refrigerant compressors, contributing to efficient cooling systems. The report explores key trends, drivers, and challenges within the refrigeration oil market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF156

Market Analysis

Market Overview

The Global Refrigeration Oil Market is projected to experience substantial growth with a CAGR of 5.89%, reaching a market value exceeding USD 4,100 Million by the end of 2025. Refrigeration oils, whether synthetic or mineral-based, are essential for effective lubrication within cooling systems. These oils exhibit high chemical and thermal stability, along with characteristics such as high viscosity, low pour point, and contamination resistance. The primary drivers of market growth include increased consumption of frozen and packaged food products, leading to greater demand for refrigeration systems. Additionally, the expanding healthcare sector, marked by rising investments in drug development, necessitates refrigeration systems for drug and vaccine storage.

The growing demand for air conditioning systems and refrigerators, especially in developing nations characterized by population growth and urbanization, is expected to significantly boost the global market. Notably, the trend toward using ammonia and CO2-based refrigeration systems is gaining momentum in various industries due to their environmental benefits and low or zero Global Warming Potential (GWP) and Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP). However, challenges related to natural refrigerants’ compatibility with existing refrigeration oils have prompted increased investment in developing oils compatible with ammonia and CO2. Polyol Ester (POE) and Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG) are commonly used synthetic oils in systems utilizing natural refrigerants. This growing demand for refrigeration oil with enhanced performance is poised to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

Product Types

The Global Refrigeration Oil Market is segmented by product type into:

Synthetic Oil

Mineral Oil

The synthetic oil segment led the global market in 2018 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for Polyol Ester (POE) and Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG) oils in ammonia and CO2 refrigeration systems.

Refrigerant Types

The market is further divided based on refrigerant types:

Ammonia/CO2

Hydrofluorocarbon (HFCs)

Others

The ammonia/CO2 refrigerant segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, driven by its low or zero ODP and GWP properties.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF156

Applications

The global market is segmented based on applications across industries:

Refrigerator and Freezer

Aftermarket

Automotive AC Systems

Air Conditioners

Chillers

Others

In 2018, the refrigerator and freezer segment held the largest market share, primarily driven by increased infrastructure spending, population growth, and rapid urbanization in developing nations. The automotive AC systems segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the global refrigeration oil market.

Regional Analysis

The Global Refrigeration Oil Market is analyzed across five key regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key regional insights include:

Asia-Pacific dominated the global refrigeration oil market in 2018, with a market share of 38.9%. The region is expected to register a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period. Growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by factors such as increasing automobile production, rising demand for air conditioners in residential and commercial sectors, and expansion in various industries including food & beverage, oil & gas, chemical, and medical.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the review period. Market growth in Europe and North America is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for natural refrigerants due to stringent F-gas regulations, resulting in the phase-out of Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs).

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness market growth driven by rising demand for air conditioners in residential sectors and increased industrialization.

Major Players

Prominent players in the Global Refrigeration Oil Market include:

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

Arkema (France)

China Petrochemical Corporation (China)

Royal Dutch Shell (The Netherlands)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

Total (France)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (US)

Behr Hella Service GmbH (Germany)

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (Malaysia)

Lubriplate Lubricants Company (US)

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India)

COSMO OIL LUBRICANTS Co., Ltd (Japan)

These key players are focused on strategic growth initiatives such as product launches, agreements, and expanding production capacities to meet the growing demand for refrigeration oils worldwide. For example, BASF SE increased its production capacity for Higher Carboxylic Acids (HCAs), including Isononanoic Acid (INA) and 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid (2-EHA), to cater to synthetic lubricant formulations used in the refrigeration industry. Additionally, market participants invest in research and development activities to develop new products, enhance their market share, and gain a competitive edge. Exxon Mobil, in April 2017, introduced a mineral-based oil, Mobil Gargoyle Arctic 68 NH, designed for ammonia compressors used in refrigeration systems, addressing the growing demand for ammonia as a natural refrigerant.