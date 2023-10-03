Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Future of Market Size Scaling Up for Epic Success

The latest research report, Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Market, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Research Report: By Service Type (Testing, Inspection and Certification), Product (Smart Lighting System, Smart Wiring System, HVAC System, Electrical Component, E-Toys, Household Appliances and Security & Access Control), Offerings (Electromagnetic Compatibility, Electrical Safety, Connectivity, Digital Services, Energy Efficiency Testing and Cybersecurity Services), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

The global electrical & electronics testing, inspection, and certification market is expected to reach approximately USD 133.11 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2025. The Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC) market is a crucial sector within the broader industrial landscape. It plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety, quality, and compliance of electrical and electronic products. This market encompasses a wide array of services that are essential for various industries, ranging from consumer electronics and automotive to aerospace and healthcare. In this deep analysis, we will delve into the key aspects and trends shaping this industry.

One of the primary drivers of growth in the Electrical & Electronics TIC market is the increasing complexity and innovation within the electrical and electronics industry. Technological advancements are leading to the development of more intricate and sophisticated products, often incorporating cutting-edge components and materials. As a result, there is a growing need for comprehensive testing and certification services to verify the reliability and compliance of these products with international standards and regulations.

Regulatory compliance is a paramount concern in the Electrical & Electronics TIC market. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent regulations and standards to ensure the safety of products and protect consumers. Manufacturers are required to adhere to these standards, and TIC companies play a crucial role in certifying that products meet these requirements. Failure to comply with regulations can lead to legal and reputational consequences, making TIC services indispensable.

Globalization has also significantly impacted this market. The international trade of electrical and electronic products has surged, leading to increased cross-border transactions. This globalization has heightened the importance of harmonized standards and certifications that are recognized internationally. TIC companies are often tasked with ensuring that products meet the requirements of multiple countries and regions, facilitating global trade.

Moreover, environmental concerns are influencing the Electrical & Electronics TIC market. Sustainability has become a key consideration in product design and manufacturing. TIC services are increasingly focused on assessing the environmental impact of electrical and electronic products, including energy efficiency and the reduction of hazardous materials. Green certifications and labels are gaining prominence, driving demand for specialized TIC services in this area.

Digitalization and data-driven technologies are transforming the TIC industry as well. The use of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) is enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of testing and inspection processes. TIC companies are adopting digital tools to collect, analyze, and manage data, enabling faster decision-making and more robust reporting.

Innovation in testing methodologies is another noteworthy trend. Non-destructive testing techniques, such as X-ray and ultrasound, are becoming more sophisticated and reliable. These techniques allow for thorough inspections without damaging the product, making them invaluable in industries where safety and quality are paramount.

The competitive landscape of the Electrical & Electronics TIC market is evolving as well. Established players are expanding their service portfolios and global footprints through mergers and acquisitions. At the same time, niche players are emerging, offering specialized TIC services for specific industries or product categories.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, projecting a CAGR of 7.08% where major contribution is witnessed from countries such as China and Japan, due to the need of various product marking/certifications applicable in the region include CCC China, China RoHS, BSMI mark, Taiwan, Korean RoHS, eK mark (Korea), MIC mark (Korea), Hong Kong Electrical Products (Safety) Regulation, C-Tick and Electrical Product Safety Australia/New Zealand, VCCI mark, and Japan PSE mark.

Major Players

The major players of electrical & electronics testing, inspection, and certification market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), DEKRA Certification GmbH (Germany), Intertek Group PLC (UK), ALS Limited (Australia), ASTM international (US), The British Standards Institution Group (London), SAI Global Limited (Australia), TuV SuD (Germany), Applus+ (Spain), UL LLC (US), NSF International (US), National Technical Systems, Inc. (US), TuV Rheinland AG (Germany), TuV NORD AG (Germany), CSA Group (Canada), Element Materials Technology (UK), and Eurofins Scientific (Switzerland).

