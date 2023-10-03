Live IP Broadcast Equipment Market Future of Market Research Emerging Trends and Innovations

The latest research report, Live IP Broadcast Equipment Market, covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, status, trends, and future insights for the next 10 years. It provides a detailed analysis of competitors and key market drivers, highlighting growth opportunities. The report includes analysis of top players, revenue streams, CAGR status, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis for each geographic region. This comprehensive research combines qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. The report thoroughly examines each segment of the market.

Global Live IP Broadcast Equipment Market Research Report: by product (encoders and convertor, transmitter and gap fillers, routers & switches, amplifiers, antennas, modulators & repeaters, signal processing unit, video servers and others), by application (broadcast production centers, broadcast stadium and outside broadcast vans) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World)-Forecast till 2024

The global live IP broadcast equipment market is expected to register a 17.92% CAGR, exhibiting substantial growth during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 859.1 million in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 2,670.1 million by 2025. North America accounted for the largest market value of USD 268.6 million in 2018; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.93% during the forecast period. Based on application, the market has been classified as broadcast production centers, broadcast stadiums, and outside broadcast vans. The broadcast production centers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, with a market value of USD 321.70 million. The outside broadcast vans segment was valued at USD 249.50 million; it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Live IP Broadcast Equipment Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality live content across various industries. This growth can be attributed to several key factors. One of the primary drivers of this market is the rapid advancement in technology. With the advent of IP-based broadcasting equipment, broadcasters can now deliver content more efficiently and cost-effectively. Traditional broadcasting methods often relied on hardware-based solutions, which were expensive and inflexible. However, IP-based solutions offer greater flexibility and scalability, allowing broadcasters to adapt to changing viewer preferences and market dynamics.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the Live IP Broadcast Equipment Market is the proliferation of streaming platforms and OTT (Over-the-Top) services. As more consumers shift towards online streaming for their content consumption, broadcasters and content creators are increasingly investing in IP-based equipment to deliver content over the internet. This trend has led to a surge in the demand for live IP broadcast equipment.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of IP-based broadcasting equipment. With lockdowns and social distancing measures in place, traditional broadcasting methods faced challenges in producing live content. IP-based solutions allowed broadcasters to continue delivering live events, news, and entertainment while adhering to safety protocols.

In terms of industry analysis, the Live IP Broadcast Equipment Market caters to a wide range of sectors, including television, sports, news, entertainment, and corporate communications. Each of these segments has specific requirements for live broadcasting equipment. For example, sports broadcasting demands high-quality video feeds and low-latency transmission, while corporate communications may prioritize secure and reliable connections for virtual meetings and webcasts.

Additionally, the market is witnessing the emergence of innovative technologies such as 4K and 8K broadcasting, immersive audio, and cloud-based production workflows. These technologies are expected to drive further growth in the Live IP Broadcast Equipment Market as broadcasters seek to enhance the viewer experience and stay competitive in the evolving media landscape.

Major Players

The key players of the global live IP broadcast equipment market are Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Evertz Microsystems Ltd (Canada), Belden Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Eletec Broadcast Telecom SARL (France), Euro Media Group (France), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), EVS Broadcast Equipment SA (Belgium), Harmonic Inc. (US), ETL Systems Ltd (UK), TAMURA Corporation (Japan), and Ikegami Tsushinki Co., Ltd (Japan).

