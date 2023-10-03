Foreign Minister Joseph Wu discusses bilateral ties with Guatemalan counterpart

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and his Guatemalan counterpart Mario Bucaro discussed deepening Taiwan-Guatemala relations and bilateral cooperation in a meeting on Monday (Oct. 2).

Wu highlighted the longstanding friendship between Taiwan and Guatemala and the close exchanges between the two governments and peoples, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release. He said that during President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) visit to Guatemala in April, she visited the National Hospital of Chimaltenango, a project co-funded by Taiwan.

Wu expressed pride in the Taiwan government’s commitment to helping Guatemala's development and the well-being of its people. He also expressed gratitude for President Alejandro Giammattei Falla's strong support for Taiwan's international participation at this year's U.N. General Assembly.

Bucaro thanked Taiwan for its support in advancing Guatemala's important national development policies and said that the Guatemalan government has always been committed to promoting bilateral relations with Taiwan. In the future, Bucaro said he hopes Taiwanese businesses will expand their investments in Guatemala and wishes to promote Guatemalan products through Taiwan’s Central America Trade Office.

He also emphasized the significance of Taiwan's provision of scholarships and training programs, which have helped cultivate higher education talents in Guatemala.

Bucaro is in Taiwan to visit Tamkang University and learn about its E-Learning Executive Master's Program in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American Studies program. “This visit reflects his personal commitment to promoting diplomatic personnel exchanges between Taiwan and Guatemala and increasing his understanding of Taiwanese culture, economic and trade relations, and technological development,” MOFA said.

Bucaro’s trip comes after Guatemalan Minister of Defense Henry Reyes arrived in Taiwan last week to discuss expanding defense cooperation and gain insight into how Taiwan has developed its self-defense capabilities.