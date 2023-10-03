Taiwan egg scandal critic admits to fabricating threats against him

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An influencer and vocal critic of the government’s handling of the egg import scandal who claimed he received death threats against his family has admitted to largely fabricating the situation.

Lin Yu-hung (林裕紘), who goes by the handle “Lin Bay好油” on Facebook, said on Tuesday (Oct. 3) that “some of the threats were true,” but that he requested others be sent to him by a friend named Hsu Che-pin (許哲賓). Prosecutors said on Tuesday that Hsu, a Kuomintang (KMT) worker, would be detained to prevent evidence from being destroyed, per CNA.

Lin said he would cease posting on Facebook on Sept. 22 with the statement, “As a husband and father I can no longer put my family in danger.” However, he returned to his influencing activities five days later and said he “needed to explain” the egg import saga “despite constant harassment and slander.”

The Taoyuan District Court said the impact of the crime committed by Hsu was wide-ranging and that it continues to draw public attention. The court said it is still searching for accomplices who helped facilitate Hsu’s actions.

Lin, who is a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member, said he would withdraw from the party. He said that he solicited the false threats because the KMT had failed to hold the DPP accountable and apologized for misleading his followers.

The KMT issued a statement on Monday night confirming Hsu was a party worker and said it was surprised by the development. The party added it would not tolerate fraud and supports the investigation into Hsu’s actions.



Lin's Facebook apology on Tuesday.