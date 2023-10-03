Deputy defense minister hopes for more US assistance to boost Taiwan's self-defense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deputy Minister of National Defense Hsu Yen-pu (徐衍璞) on Monday (Oct. 2) expressed hope for more American assistance in bolstering Taiwan’s defense capabilities.

Speaking at the 2023 U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference, Hsu said that maintaining readiness is the most effective means of preserving peace, CNA reported. Taiwan will continue to increase its defense budget to show its determination to defend its sovereignty, democracy, and freedom, he said.

Hsu thanked the Biden Administration for its high level of attention and support for Taiwan's defense needs. However, he stressed the importance of accelerating Taiwan's self-defense capabilities, weapon delivery schedules, and supply chain protection.

The deputy minister also said Taiwan has been promoting defense self-reliance in recent years, focusing on domestic defense systems. However, this approach still requires cooperation with international manufacturers for subsystems and critical components, he said.

Hsu called on the U.S. to help Taiwan achieve partial self-sufficiency throughout the entire life cycle of weapons, facilitating localized production, accelerating the delivery of military equipment, and integrating the U.S.-Taiwan defense industry supply chain. This would enhance Taiwan's defense autonomy and resilience, he said.

The U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference is being held in Williamsburg, Virginia on Oct. 1-3. It analyzes the future of U.S. defense cooperation with Taiwan, the defense procurement process, and Taiwan’s defense and national security needs.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Vincent Chao (趙怡翔) is also attending the conference, sharing insights about the progress of Taiwan-U.S. security cooperation and regional developments. He is also meeting with diplomatic representatives from 15 countries, primarily European nations, in Washington, D.C. to discuss the upcoming presidential election and the potential implications for Taiwan-U.S. relations.