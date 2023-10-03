Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China sends 8 military aircraft, 4 naval ships around Taiwan

BZK-005 Reconnaissance drone, Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare aircraft tracked in southwest ADIZ

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/03 09:36
Chinese BZK-005 drone. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Chinese BZK-005 drone. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked eight Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. Monday (Oct. 2) and 6 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 3).

The defense ministry said that eight People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and four People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected. Of the detected aircraft, two crossed the median line or entered the southwest sector of Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ included one BZK-005 Reconnaissance (RECCE) drone and one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft, which was detected circling in the southwest sector of the ADIZ. The BZK-005 drone crossed the southwest end of the median line and entered the southwest ADIZ before returning back to the Taiwan Strait.

The MND said it monitored the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ. According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."

China sends 8 military aircraft, 4 naval ships around Taiwan
Flight paths of two PLAAF aircraft detected in ADIZ on Monday and Tuesday. (MND image)
ADIZ intrusion
ADIZ incursion
median line incursion
gray zone tactics
gray zone warfare

RELATED ARTICLES

China's September incursions into Taiwan ADIZ up by 42% from August
China's September incursions into Taiwan ADIZ up by 42% from August
2023/10/02 15:57
China sends 6 military aircraft, 5 naval vessels around Taiwan
China sends 6 military aircraft, 5 naval vessels around Taiwan
2023/10/02 09:29
China sends 13 military aircraft, 5 naval ships around Taiwan
China sends 13 military aircraft, 5 naval ships around Taiwan
2023/09/28 09:49
China sends 32 military aircraft, 8 naval ships around Taiwan
China sends 32 military aircraft, 8 naval ships around Taiwan
2023/09/27 10:19
China sends 7 military aircraft, 5 naval ships around Taiwan, more reported Tuesday
China sends 7 military aircraft, 5 naval ships around Taiwan, more reported Tuesday
2023/09/26 09:53