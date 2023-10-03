China sends 8 military aircraft, 4 naval ships around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked eight Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. Monday (Oct. 2) and 6 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 3).

The defense ministry said that eight People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and four People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected. Of the detected aircraft, two crossed the median line or entered the southwest sector of Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ included one BZK-005 Reconnaissance (RECCE) drone and one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft, which was detected circling in the southwest sector of the ADIZ. The BZK-005 drone crossed the southwest end of the median line and entered the southwest ADIZ before returning back to the Taiwan Strait.

The MND said it monitored the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ. According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."



Flight paths of two PLAAF aircraft detected in ADIZ on Monday and Tuesday. (MND image)