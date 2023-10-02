Travel through German history by visiting these sites

Around 2,000 years ago, various tribes lived in what is now Germany — the Romans referred to them as Germanic tribes. The Hermannsdenkmal monument ris... Around 2,000 years ago, various tribes lived in what is now Germany — the Romans referred to them as Germanic tribes. The Hermannsdenkmal monument rises 386 meters (1,207 feet) above the town of Detmold in North Rhine-Westphalia. It commemorates the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 AD, in which the Cherusci Germanic tribe and their leader Arminius (Hermann, in German) defeated the Romans.