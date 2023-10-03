Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon Koinu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a sea warning for Typhoon Koinu (小犬) at 11:30 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 2).

When the sea warning was issued, Typhoon Koinu was located 540 km east-southeast of Eluanbi, moving northwest at a speed of 9 kph, according to the CWB. It had a radius of 220 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 154 kph, with gusts of up to 190 kph.

The sea warning area includes the Bashi Channel and offshore areas of southeast Taiwan.

The weather bureau has also issued a strong wind advisory for Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Hengchun Peninsula, Orchid Island, Green Island, and Penghu County. The wind advisory will be in effect from Monday evening to Wednesday morning (Oct. 4).



CWB map showing Typhoon Koinu's projected path. (CWB image)

The CWB's latest forecast model for Koinu's future path shows the typhoon heading northwest until late Tuesday evening (Oct. 3), when it will shift to a westerly path and head towards southeast Taiwan throughout Wednesday.

According to the model, Koinu will make landfall in southeast Taiwan at some point between late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning (Oct. 5). The weather bureau predicts that by late Thursday evening, the typhoon will have passed over southern Taiwan and entered the Taiwan Strait.

However, most of Taiwan, except for the northern part of the country, is within the cone of uncertainty and Koinu's path could turn north or south before coming closest to the country. Therefore, the public is advised to continue to monitor the latest weather reports as the typhoon's path could change in the coming days.