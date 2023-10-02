Ko offers knockout deathmatch to unite opposition in Taiwan's presidential race

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — There is considerable gnashing of teeth going on in the pan-blue Kuomintang (KMT) camp and the white camp of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), and it looks like they are going to metaphorically wear their teeth down to nubs in this election cycle.

The KMT wants to “take down” the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after over seven years in power and end the “green terror.” TPP presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) argues that the DPP is not what it used to be (without specifying when this supposed 'good old days' period was).

Ko wants to take down the DPP’s powerful New Tide faction. Unfortunately for them, the opposition vote is split between KMT presidential nominee Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and independent Terry Gou (郭台銘) in the pan-blue camp, and the TPP’s Ko in the white camp.

For their part, the DPP is more unified than ever, which is remarkable for a party that traditionally has been fracturous and prone to factional infighting. The pan-green camp is solidly unified behind their candidate Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), who coasted to victory as party chair and presidential nominee unopposed.

Lai appears to be coasting to victory in the presidential race as well. Contrary to perception, he is actively campaigning but taking such a conservative and cautious approach that it leaves political commentators little to comment on, like food writers faced with a convenience store tea egg.

Calls for a unity ticket

There have been a lot of calls to form an opposition unity ticket to take on Lai. There is precedent for this, as in 2004, the presidential candidate was Lien Chan (連戰) of the KMT and the vice presidential candidate was James Soong (宋楚瑜) of the People’s First Party (PFP).

Many joint tickets were speculated to involve Hou, Ko, and Gou. Much of the speculation would put the third candidate in the legislature in hopes of getting them the speakership or appointing them to the premiership if they win.

Polling varies on whether these opposition matchups would be ahead or behind Lai. However, all of them indicate the opposition would be significantly more competitive and would force Lai to break a sweat.

Gou has featured less and less in these discussions recently. Gou claims to have widespread support among “hidden voters,” but apparently they keep hiding from pollsters in increasing numbers as he continues to slide in the polls.

The KMT and TPP have taken to a “marginalization” strategy with Gou. Essentially, they ignore him and avoid attacking him so he does not get any press attention from it.

All three candidates have insisted they are running at the top of the ticket and have no intention of playing second fiddle. Still, many in the opposition still hope for a negotiated agreement of some kind.

Then, on Sept. 29, a TPP spokesperson suggested that a decision be made by a mutually trusted third party pollster based on polling numbers. In the poll numbers I have collected for the Taiwan News Poll of Polls in the last three weeks, Ko leads in seven and Hou in three.

Unsurprisingly, neither Hou nor Gou responded positively to this suggestion. However, it turned out it was not even the suggestion we all thought it was.

Winner-takes-all deathmatch

On his trip to the United States, Ko clarified what was being proposed, and it was not a unity ticket using polling to determine which candidates become the presidential and vice presidential nominees. Everyone had been focused on that and the example set by the 2004 election, but what he really had in mind was that the losers in the poll should exit the race entirely.

Basically, a winner-takes-all deathmatch by poll. It would be exciting and dramatic, that is for sure.

Ko’s explanation for why he is not interested in a 2004-style combined ticket makes sense, noting in the end “the PFP disappeared.” Ko has also frequently mentioned not wanting the TPP to be “swallowed up” by the much larger KMT.

This is a bold and risky move by Ko, though. While Gou appears to have rejected the idea, Hou’s campaign manager King Pu-tsung (金溥聰, aka ‘the knife’) remarked he was working on boosting Hou’s poll ratings because “before integrating (their campaigns) we need to become stronger, otherwise we will not have any bargaining chips.”

The Hou campaign has not accepted Ko’s plan but also has not taken it off the table. If Hou’s poll numbers rise, they may take Ko up on his offer.

The official registration date to run is one month away, so if the KMT decides to take Ko’s offer, they realistically would have to make up their mind in about two weeks. They will need time to negotiate with Ko on the pollster, format, and other details, then the poll will need to be commissioned and tabulated, then examined by both parties.

Problematic pollster problems

Agreeing on the pollster will be tough. Probably by now, all respectable polling outfits have recently released polls showing which of the candidates is ahead using their methodology.

The format could also be an issue. For example, landline polling might favor Hou, whose supporters are generally older, while Ko’s younger base all uses cell phones.

The questions and who is being counted would also be tricky to work out. Would they use a standard polling question in a three-way race, in a four-way race, or would they ask a question that eliminates DPP voters to see which is more likely to be able to unite the opposition? There are hundreds, if not thousands of permutations and ways to structure the poll, and the negotiations would not be easy.

While it is still possible that the Ko and Hou teams reach some sort of agreement, it is not probable. The timeline is short, and there are advantages to each side in keeping their candidate in the fray.

The biggest is that presidential candidates get considerable press attention, which in turn boosts exposure for their parties and legislative candidates. The KMT is hoping for a majority in the legislature, though that is unlikely, while the TPP has the more realistic goal of winning enough seats to be the balance of power.

Thirty-four of the legislative seats are chosen by votes for party rather than district candidates. Government subsidies are based on the percentages in this party list vote, and the KMT is broke, and the TPP needs the money to better compete with the two bigger parties.

A face-saving way out?

Since the latest Taiwan News Poll of Polls was released on Oct. 1 (they come out every five days), additional new polls have dragged down Gou’s average to just 9.68%. He also has to collect 290,000 valid endorsements in the next six weeks to qualify as a candidate, and at least one news report suggested this is not going well.

The Gou camp appears to have ruled out cooperating with the KMT but claims there is “considerable leeway to cooperate” with Ko. It is hard to imagine Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn, accepting being subordinate to anyone, however.

Yet he may finally come to accept that his elusive “hidden voters” are not enough to make him competitive. He may try to work out some sort of face-saving deal, whereby he offers to be the vice presidential candidate and financially back the TPP in exchange for control over economic policy and cross-strait relations as a sort of co-president in practice (though in reality that is supposed to be handled via the Cabinet under the premier).

Ko would not likely accept handing him control of cross-strait issues, but economic policy is something he might consider, or offering him the job of premier. However, Ko has already indicated he is not comfortable with this sort of horse-trading of powerful positions.

Of the three candidates, Gou is the most likely to be knocked out of the race or become so marginalized he may no longer make a difference. However, a lot can happen in politics, and until they have to officially register as candidates, a lot of deals or arrangements remain possible.