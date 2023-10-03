Intel licenses mini-PC business to Taiwan’s Asus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A signing ceremony turned over Intel’s mini-PC business to a leading Taiwanese personal computer (PC) maker, Asus, on Monday (Oct 2).

Beginning in September, Asus began to take Intel's NUC orders, with production expected to begin next quarter (January 2024). The new Asus-branded NUC products, for the time being, will complement the company’s mini-PC line-up.

“This agreement is yet another astonishing turning point in our three-decade partnership that is built on our common passion for innovation and empowerment of individuals and business,” said Asus Chair Jonney Shih (施崇棠).

Shih said ASUS had set many milestones in the PC industry, such as the development of the netbook category (Eee PC), motherboard overclocking records, and the launch of ASUS Zen ultrabooks.

Now that ASUS has been entrusted with the NUC line, it’ is free to set the road map for future mini-PCs, which it believes will be abundant in many businesses and homes in the next few years. Shih added that both Intel and Asus share a high standard of excellence, making them apt business partners as he pledged to take the NUC forward.



Asus Chair Jonney Shih speaks at a signing ceremony. (Asus photo)

“Earlier this year, we stopped direct investment in NUC and instead pivoted to working with one of our best ecosystem partners,” said Intel Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Client Computing Group, Michelle Johnston Holthaus.

Holthaus flew to Taiwan to attend the signing ceremony. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also appeared via a pre-recorded video shown at the press conference, emphasizing the importance of the Asus-Intel alliance.

“In May of this year, it became clear to us that Asus was the best partner to design and produce NUC. We have been working together for 30 years, and we have a shared vision. The future of the NUC could not be better,” said Holthaus.

Intel has shipped more than 10 million NEC products to customers around the world over the past decade, according to an Asus press release. To facilitate the handover of Intel’s mini-PC business, Asus plans to take on Intel staff.

“We have a shared DNA and commitment to R&D excellence," said Asus Senior Vice President and co-head of OP& AIoT Business Group Jackie Hsu (許佑嘉).

"We are already the number one gaming brand worldwide (ROG), and we believe that NUC is useful in retail as self-payment systems, digital signage, and even outdoor kiosks that need industrial-grade specifications enduring -10 C temperatures in winter."

Not only are Intel and Asus happy with the NUC deal, but so are important channel partners that distribute mini-PCs.

“Synnex partnered with Intel for half a century. When Intel launched the NUC, it opened a whole new PC market," said Synnex (聯強國際) Senior Corporate Vice President Group Business Development and Strategy David Tu.

"We worked together to develop this market and extend PC-ification of electronic products beyond the home and office."

Tu said Asus is strong in R&D, which will put NUC in good hands. Under Asus leadership, he said he had no doubt that Asus will take NUC to the next frontier.