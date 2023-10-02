Ukraine updates: EU foreign ministers hold meeting in Kyiv

Foreign ministers from the European Union have convened in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, for talks on the country's accession to the bloc.

It is the first time that all of the bloc's top diplomats have met beyond the EU's own borders.

Ukraine was officially granted EU candidate status last year in an unusually rapid decision by the bloc, which is relatively cautious about the speed of expansion.

Meanwhile, there was one fatality from overnight shelling in the southern Kherson region.

Here are the main headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, October 2:

Ukraine 'respects' Slovakia's election of pro-Russian leader

Ukraine has said it respects the "choice of the Slovak people," as populists opposed to military aid for Kyiv won a parliamentary election.

Election winner Robert Fico's pro-Russian agenda has increased the question marks about the EU's continued support for Kyiv.

"We respect the choice of the Slovak people," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. "But it is too early to say how the election result will affect Slovakia's position," he said. Kuleba added that Kyiv can "draw the first conclusions" after a coalition is formed in Slovakia.

Slovakia could argue for less EU support for Ukraine in a similar way to Hungary, which has a lukewarm attitude toward helping Kyiv.

Budapest has maintained its warm relations with Moscow and argued against supplying arms to Ukraine or providing it with economic assistance.

The foreign ministers of Hungary and Poland are not attending the Kyiv gathering.

Dutch, French foreign ministers vow solidarity

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has said today's meeting with colleagues in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is a signal to Moscow of the bloc's long-term determination to support Ukraine.

"It is a demonstration of our resolute and lasting support for Ukraine until it can win," Colonna told reporters in Kyiv.

"It is also a message to Russia that it should not count on our weariness. We will be there for a long time to come."

Meanwhile, Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said it was "really important to meet here today to show our solidarity with Ukraine."

Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has arrived in Kyiv for a meeting with colleagues from across the European Union.

"Good morning, Kyiv," Baerbock tweeted in English, with a similar message in Ukrainian and an image of the Ukrainian capital's cityscape.

Baerbock has already visited Kyiv several times.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had said earlier that the bloc's foreign ministers would meet in the Ukrainian capital.

For security reasons, the trip was not announced in advance.

One topic on the agenda is Borrell's proposal to make longer-term funding commitments to Ukraine for military aid. Borrell has also proposed using EU money to help provide modern fighter jets and missiles.

EU foreign ministers meet in Kyiv in show of support

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday said the bloc's foreign ministers were meeting in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to discuss the country's plans for membership.

Borrell said the meeting was intended as a show of support for the country amid Russia's full-scale war of aggression.

"We are convening a historic meeting of EU Foreign Ministers here in Ukraine, candidate country and future member of the EU. We are here to express our solidarity and support to the Ukrainian people," he tweeted.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday welcomed the event.

"This a historic event because for the first time ever the foreign affairs council is going to sit down outside of its current borders — outside the borders of the European Union — but within future borders of the European Union," he told reporters.

The EU granted Ukraine candidate status alongside Moldova last year. Six other countries currently have official EU candidate status — Turkey, Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia.

Two others, Georgia and Kosovo, are potential candidate countries.

The challenges of such wide expansion were discussed by governments on Thursday, with significant changes to the bloc's decision-making, agriculture and regional aid budgets expected ahead of further growth.

Russian shelling in Kherson kills 1

The regional governor of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson said at least one person had died in shelling overnight that also injured six others.

Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces had launched 71 attacks in the past 24 hours, "aimed at the residential districts."

He said the attacks targeted establishments such as shops and medical facilities. Prokudin said 20 of the air and land-launched strikes targeted the city of Kherson, the region's administrative district.

Ukraine drove Russian forces out of part of the Kherson region last November after several months of occupation.

However, Russian troops have continued shelling the regional capital and its surroundings from across the Dnipro River.

rc/ab (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)