Taiwan congratulates Slovakia on election won by 'pro-Russian' party

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s foreign ministry has congratulated Slovakia after Robert Fico’s SMER-SSD party won a general election on Saturday (Sept. 30).

Reuters reported that Fico will be given the mandate to form a government by the country’s president on Monday (Oct. 2) afternoon. Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it looks forward to working with the country’s new government and that Taiwan and Slovakia share “universal values,” per CNA.

Taiwan and Slovakia have developed a close partnership. In the past three years they have boosted ties in trade, health, science, tourism, and other areas, the ministry said.

The winning party’s leader is best known outside Slovakia for taking what has been described as a “pro-Russian” stance, and for campaigning on ending military aid to Ukraine. Fico has called for “not a single round” to be sent to Ukraine but said he would support reconstructing the country after the war.

He previously said Slovakia has bigger problems than Ukraine, including rising energy and living costs. The country’s budget deficit is also reportedly forecast to become the highest in the euro zone.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Monday that is too late to judge the impact Slovakia’s elections will have on his country. Fico’s party will need to form a coalition to govern, and some analysts have suggested that he may soften his stance on certain issues if he comes to power.