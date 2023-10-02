India-Taipei Association marks Gandhi's birthday with millet cooking contest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The India-Taipei Association (ITA) organized a millet culinary contest on Sunday (Oct. 1) at its office to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday (Oct. 2).

The contest attracted many gourmands, each presenting their own innovative millet recipes. The event aimed to provide judges and participants with a new understanding of the health benefits of millet and to promote it as an alternative staple food alongside rice and wheat, according to an ITA press release.

Gandhi was renowned for advocating an environmentally friendly lifestyle and advocated the responsible use of natural resources to maintain ecological balance, ITA said. In his book, "Hind Swaraj," Gandhi said the key to sustainable development lies in harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, the office said.

The Indian government continues to uphold Gandhi's environmental and sustainable living principles and has launched a global movement "Mission LiFE," promoting conscious environmental practices and carbon footprint reduction, ITA said.

The office pointed out that 2023 marks the first year of the U.N.’s designated "International Year of Millets," which recognizes the nutritional value of millets and their significant role in promoting health and sustainable agriculture. The initiative is an environmentally sustainable movement launched by the Indian government and supported by countries worldwide to promote millets, ITA said.

Millet is a major crop in semi-arid tropical regions that has greater nutritional value than rice and wheat and is less susceptible to weather fluctuations and soil infertility, the office said. Therefore, the grain plays a crucial role in drought-prone areas.

Due to its adaptability to various weather conditions, it can assist small-scale farmers, alleviate food shortages, enhance biodiversity, and transform agricultural food systems, ITA said, adding that it is an environmentally friendly ingredient that greatly contributes to ecological sustainability.