UAE's Brightest Minds to Enter Bybit's Crypto Hackathon in UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 2 October 2023 - Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is partnering with American University of Sharjah (AUS) to create an inter-college hackathon, empowering young people to develop new AI and crypto models.





Dubbed the "CryptoAI BUILDER Challenge," this initiative represents a milestone in the partnership between AUS and Bybit, aimed at fostering the growth of Web3. Bybit believes that young people will play a vital role in creating crypto adoption and so it is the lead contributor to the AED 80,000 prize pool.



The CryptoAI BUILDER Challenge is part of Bybit's commitment to be the world's Crypto Ark, offering a safe journey to the promise of a decentralized financial system, which is not controlled by any central power. During this event, numerous teams will compete to devise innovative technical solutions across various challenges encompassing artificial intelligence, gaming, and blockchain security.



The registration period will begin on Sept. 29 and continue until Oct. 8. Interested students are encouraged to visit the official event website to sign up and secure their spot in this groundbreaking competition. From Oct. 9-13, expert judges will shortlist the most promising proposals.



The culmination of the hackathon will be a live event, scheduled to take place from Nov. 3 to 5 at AUS. During these intense days of live coding and collaboration, participants will have the opportunity to refine their projects and present their final prototypes to a distinguished panel of judges.



To enrich the participants' experience and provide valuable insights, a series of side workshops will also be organized throughout the hackathon. These workshops will cover various topics related to artificial intelligence and its applications in the crypto industry, delivered by Bybit experts and industry thought leaders.



"The AUS-Bybit Hackathon is a strategic investment in the innovators of tomorrow," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We're eager to see how the brilliant minds of today will leverage AI to push the boundaries of the crypto sector. Events like this are vital for nurturing the ideas that will shape blockchain's role in advancing financial technology."



"We're excited to collaborate with Bybit for the CryptoAI BUILDER Challenge, offering UAE university students a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge technology." said Dr. Imran Zualkernan, professor and head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at AUS. "By uniting top talent from across the nation, we aim to create an environment for exploring the synergy between AI and crypto, unleashing innovative potential. With support from Bybit, a leading name in the crypto space, participants will have access to valuable resources to shape the future of AI and crypto."



