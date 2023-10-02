AIT director lauds Taiwan Strait status quo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The cross-strait status quo has been largely beneficial for Taiwan’s development, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said in a Storm Media interview released on Monday (Oct. 1).

It is “a way to maintain peace, stability, and prosperity, not just in Taiwan, but throughout the region,” Oudkirk said. Though it may sometimes be uncomfortable, maintaining the status quo has “enabled decades of positive economic growth improvement in people’s standard of living, and the ability for Taiwan to become a world-beating tech powerhouse,” she said.

Commenting on America’s defense commitments towards Taiwan, the director said the U.S. is dedicated to supporting Taiwan’s defense against a regional threat. “Arms sales and other support is predicated on being proportionate or responsive to the threat that Taiwan faces,” Oudkirk said.

She said that Taiwan needs to demonstrate that it has the ability to defend itself. “I think Taiwan is really working toward that aim. Taiwan has a professional, well-resourced, well-supported military that does a very good job operating complex systems,” she said.

When asked about more direct U.S. backing for Taiwan in international organizations like the World Health Assembly (WHA), Oudkirk said, “The United States firmly believes that Taiwan ought to be able to have a voice in institutions like the World Health Assembly.” Taiwan’s exclusion from the WHA, particularly during the pandemic was wrong, given its expertise in pandemic prevention, she said.

Regarding the future president of Taiwan, Oudkirk said AIT was “entirely neutral” and has worked with all three candidates in the past. She said she is confident AIT can work with whoever is elected president.

Oudkirk emphasized that her duty is “to build the relationship between the people of the United States and the people of Taiwan so that we understand each other and we can work together on things that are mutually beneficial.”