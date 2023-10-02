Taiwan wins 1st ever gold medal in men's 3x3 basketball at Asian Games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan men's 3x3 basketball team won gold on Sunday (Oct. 1), marking the first time Taiwan has garnered gold in the event in Asian Games history and bringing the country's gold medal tally in Hangzhou to nine.

From tip-off, Team Taiwan soon found itself trailing a taller Qatar squad 8-1, before it countered with a 9-4 run to cut the lead to 12-10. Taiwan continued to chip away at Qatar's lead, and with 28 seconds left, Chiang Chun's (江均) layup tied the game at 16:16, reported SET News.

With nine seconds left in the game, Lin Sin-kuan (林信寬) was fouled and given two shots at the free throw line. Lin hit both shots, giving Taiwan the lead for the first time in the game with a score of 18-16.



Lin Sin-kuan preparing to take key free throw. (Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee photo)

As Qatar missed its last shot with two seconds left, Taiwan came away with a comeback win. The final score was 18-16, earning Taiwan a men's 3x3 basketball gold medal, the first in the country's history at the Asian Games.

Lin played for more than eight minutes and scored a team-high of seven points, followed by Chiang with six points, Yu Hsiang-ping (余祥平) with three points, and Wang Jhe-yu (汪哲宇) with two points. Yu led the team in rebounds grabbing five boards.



Taiwan players celebrate victory. (Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee photo)