Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan wins 1st ever gold medal in men's 3x3 basketball at Asian Games

Victory in men's 3x3 basketball brings Taiwan's gold medal tally to 9 in Hangzhou Asian Games

  207
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/02 10:24
(Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee photo)

(Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan men's 3x3 basketball team won gold on Sunday (Oct. 1), marking the first time Taiwan has garnered gold in the event in Asian Games history and bringing the country's gold medal tally in Hangzhou to nine.

From tip-off, Team Taiwan soon found itself trailing a taller Qatar squad 8-1, before it countered with a 9-4 run to cut the lead to 12-10. Taiwan continued to chip away at Qatar's lead, and with 28 seconds left, Chiang Chun's (江均) layup tied the game at 16:16, reported SET News.

With nine seconds left in the game, Lin Sin-kuan (林信寬) was fouled and given two shots at the free throw line. Lin hit both shots, giving Taiwan the lead for the first time in the game with a score of 18-16.

Taiwan wins 1st ever gold medal in men's 3x3 basketball at Asian Games
Lin Sin-kuan preparing to take key free throw. (Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee photo)

As Qatar missed its last shot with two seconds left, Taiwan came away with a comeback win. The final score was 18-16, earning Taiwan a men's 3x3 basketball gold medal, the first in the country's history at the Asian Games.

Lin played for more than eight minutes and scored a team-high of seven points, followed by Chiang with six points, Yu Hsiang-ping (余祥平) with three points, and Wang Jhe-yu (汪哲宇) with two points. Yu led the team in rebounds grabbing five boards.

Taiwan wins 1st ever gold medal in men's 3x3 basketball at Asian Games
Taiwan players celebrate victory. (Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee photo)
men's basketball
men's 3X3 basketball
3X3 basketball
Asian Games
Asian Games Hangzhou
Team Taiwan
gold medal
gold medals

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tennis duo nets gold at Asian Games
Taiwan tennis duo nets gold at Asian Games
2023/09/29 19:48
Taiwan's Lee Chih-kai wins pommel horse gold at Asian Games
Taiwan's Lee Chih-kai wins pommel horse gold at Asian Games
2023/09/28 17:26
Taiwan wins 1st women's judo gold in Asian Games history
Taiwan wins 1st women's judo gold in Asian Games history
2023/09/25 17:12
Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei wins gold in men's judo at Asian Games
Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei wins gold in men's judo at Asian Games
2023/09/24 19:13
Taiwan photographers from 2 media barred from Asian Games opening
Taiwan photographers from 2 media barred from Asian Games opening
2023/09/23 19:43