Women pull their weight in Japan's rickshaw sector

Although rickshaw pulling is traditionally considered a man's job, in Tokyo's tourist district of Asakusa you now see more and more women who have dar... Although rickshaw pulling is traditionally considered a man's job, in Tokyo's tourist district of Asakusa you now see more and more women who have dared to jump in front of the cart. One of them is Misato Otoshi, who pulls a rickshaw through traffic here. "I thought it would be fun if I, a woman, could do it too," the 30-year-old told Reuters news agency.