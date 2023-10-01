Lai Ching-te outlines healthcare policy for Taiwan at campaign event in Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President and presidential candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Lai Ching-te (賴清德), was in Taichung on Sunday (Oct. 1) to chair the inaugural meeting of the "Association of Central Physicians in Support of Lai Ching-te."

At the meeting, Lai, who previously worked as physician, outlined his policies on healthcare. Speaking before a crowd of around 1,000, Lai donned a white doctor’s coat as he thanked the audience of medical professionals, DPP supporters, and legislative candidates running for local offices for everyone’s support.

In his remarks, Lai called for Taiwan to adopt a “Health Charter” to ensure that government policies can’t violate basic principles related to the health of individuals and society, reported CNA.



Lai said the “Health Charter” would ensure clean air quality for the people of Taiwan by promising that coal-fired power plants in Taiwan would be decommissioned one after another. Taiwan must develop new energy infrastructure to support its needs with renewable energy, said Lai.

His policy also calls for the quality of healthcare in Taiwan to be improved by improving working conditions for medical professionals. This will make jobs in healthcare more attractive and solve the critical shortage of workers in the industry, said Lai.

Taiwan’s health insurance system must also be reformed with a focus on sustainability, he said. This is particularly important due to Taiwan’s rapidly aging society, which will demand increasing amounts of resources over the coming decades to ensure the elderly in Taiwan receive proper medical care and support.

He expressed his gratitude for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who worked on the frontlines during the pandemic to keep Taiwanese people and society safe and healthy.

Despite issues that need to be addressed, Taiwan has developed a great reputation for its healthcare system. The hard work and sacrifice of Taiwan’s medical professionals is responsible for that reputation, Lai said, noting that they all “deserve to wear a medal of honor.”

Just as the medical community stepped up during the pandemic to protect Taiwan, Lai said that people should stand together again to protect Taiwan’s sovereignty in the face of threats and aggression from China. “Unity is strength,” said Lai, and “we are not afraid of threats or intimidation.”