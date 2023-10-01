Ukraine updates: US aid in question after shutdown averted

US President Joe Biden has called on lawmakers to pass any necessary support for Ukraine in Congress after their bill to avert a government shutdown excluded new funding for Kyiv.

The latest move in Washington puts a halt on a Senate package that would have funneled $6 billion (€5.8 billion) to Kyiv, roughly a third of what the White House had requested. Still, a vote on a separate bill for Ukraine assistance is expected next week, according to US media reports.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary election in Slovakia saw the party of populist Robert Fico secure the most support, signaling that Bratislava might soon be changing its stance on military aid to Kyiv.

Here are the main headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, October 1:

Ukraine says 4 injured in Russian attack on Kherson

Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, a spokesman for the local military administration, said on Sunday that at least four people were injured a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson.

Tolokonnikov said the airstrikes hit the village of Stanislav, adding that one person was still missing under the rubble.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian officials have reported another injury in the central region of Cherkasy.

The city of Kryvyi Rih in southcentral Ukraine was also hit, local officials said. The attack there damaged electricity and gas lines, according to the military governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lyssak.

IMF to hold meetings in Kyiv

Representatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are set to start talks with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv on Monday.

The talks come as the IMF reviews a possible $15.6 billion four-year loan program for Ukraine.

The new program is aimed at helping Kyiv "solve its balance of payments problems and sustain economic and financial stability... restore debt sustainability and promote reforms that support Ukraine's recovery on the path toward EU accession in the post-war period," according to the IMF.

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said that the country was seeing growth of gross domestic product (GDP) after a decline of 29.1% last year.

Official figures have shown the GDP grew by 19.5% in the second quarter of the year compared with the same period the year before.

The Economy Ministry forecasts an economic growth by about 4% this year and by up to 5% next year.

US bill to avert government shutdown excludes Ukraine package

US support for Ukraine has come under the spotlight as a bill to avert a government shutdown in Washington excluded new funding for Kyiv.

According to US media, a vote on a separate bill on $24 billion (€22.67 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine could be held next week.

But the latest move highlighted the increasing difficulty for US President Joe Biden to pass further financial assistance for Ukraine through Congress, as Republicans' resistance gains momentum.

"We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted," Biden said in a statement.

"I fully expect the [House Speaker] will keep his commitment to the people of Ukraine and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical moment."

In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Congress, where he sought to assure lawmakers that his military was winning the war, but stressed that more aid was necessary to keep up the fight.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican pressured by his conservative peers, had previously taken the stance of "no blank checks" for Ukraine, with the focus being on accountability.

But most recently, he described the Democratic Senate's approach as putting "Ukraine in front of America."

US assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched the war in February 2022 amounts to more than $43.9 billion.

Fico's win in Slovakia puts military aid to Kyiv on the line

Slovakia's former Prime Minister Robert Fico and his leftist party won the latest parliamentary elections after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-US rhetoric.

According to results from 99.2% of the vote, Fico's party led with 23.3%.

The country of 5.5 million people in eastern Europe has been a staunch supporter of neighboring Ukraine, but Fico's victory is feared to pose a strain to the unity in the EU and NATO.

The former prime minister has been against EU sanctions on Moscow, and he wants to block Kyiv from joining NATO.

Fico proposes that the West seek a compromise peace deal between Russia and Ukraine instead of arming Kyiv.

3 cargo vessels leave Ukrainian Black Sea ports: report

Three cargo ships believed to be carrying 127,000 metric tons of agricultural products departed Ukrainian ports on Sunday, Reuters news agency reported citing the MarineTraffic database.

The vessels are likely carrying products for China, Spain and Egypt, according to the report.

If confirmed, they would be the latest ships to depart Black Sea ports via Ukraine's so-called humanitarian corridor, which Kyiv set up after Russia quit a deal allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian agricultural exports.

Last month, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that three cargo ships were heading toward Ukrainian Black Sea ports for further food and steel exports.

Ukraine, Russia say downed drones over their territories

Ukraine's Air Forces said on Sunday that its air defense systems shot down 16 out of around 30 drones that Moscow launched on Ukrainian territory overnight.

The central Ukrainian region of Cherkasy was targeted by the attack, with its governor saying at least one person was injured as industrial infrastructure was hit.

"As a result, fires broke out in warehouses. In particular, where grain was stored," Cherkasy Governor Ihor Taburets said on Telegram, noting that the city of Uman.

Russian forces have repeatedly targeted Ukraine's grain infrastructure and export ports since Moscow withdrew from a UN-brokered deal that allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain.

Separately, Russia said its air defenses shot down four Ukrainian drones over southern and western regions.

