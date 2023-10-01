Alexa
Pingtung woman sets fire to husband's car after argument

No one was hurt by fire that took half an hour to put out

By Jono Thomson, Associated Press
2023/10/01 16:27
Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze on Sunday morning. (News.tw789.net photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman set fire to her husband’s car in Pingtung on Sunday morning (Oct. 1) after the pair had an argument, according to police.

A team of 11 firefighters were called to an underground parking garage shortly on Pingtung City's Zhongzheng Road just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. Firefighters spent about half an hour to extinguish the large fire that damaged two other vehicles in addition to the one intentionally set alight, per news.tw789.net.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Police said that a preliminary investigation had found the arsonist was the vehicle owner's wife, who became angry after the pair had an argument, per CNA. The woman will be prosecuted for endangering the public, police said.


Video of the incident was published by a local news outlet. (YouTube, news.tw789.net video)
Crime
Pingtung
Domestic issues
Taiwan firefighters
Pingtung Zhongzheng Road

