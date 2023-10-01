Five man brawl in New Taipei karaoke bar leads to arrests

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five men were arrested after a toast among friends escalated into a five-man brawl in a New Taipei karaoke bar in the early hours of Sunday morning (Oct. 1).

The China Times reported that the men, who were between 25 and 41 years old, had gathered to pass the Mid-Autumn Festival together in Luzhou District. After one of the men became upset by the way his toast was received, a verbal altercation between the pair escalated into a physical fight involving all five men.

Police dispatched its rapid response team and arrested the men just before 3 a.m. Three of the five were sent to hospital with injuries to their heads and hands.

After questioning, the men admitted that alcohol had hindered their inhibitions, and said the fight was not intentional. All five were charged with disturbing the public order.