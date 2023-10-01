Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Five man brawl in New Taipei karaoke bar leads to arrests

Fight broke out after perceived disrespect during toast

  161
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/01 15:33
(Pixabay image)

(Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five men were arrested after a toast among friends escalated into a five-man brawl in a New Taipei karaoke bar in the early hours of Sunday morning (Oct. 1).

The China Times reported that the men, who were between 25 and 41 years old, had gathered to pass the Mid-Autumn Festival together in Luzhou District. After one of the men became upset by the way his toast was received, a verbal altercation between the pair escalated into a physical fight involving all five men.

Police dispatched its rapid response team and arrested the men just before 3 a.m. Three of the five were sent to hospital with injuries to their heads and hands.

After questioning, the men admitted that alcohol had hindered their inhibitions, and said the fight was not intentional. All five were charged with disturbing the public order.
Drunken behaviour
Alcohol induced crime
Karaoke bar
卡拉OK
Luzhou
New Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

Eslite Spectrum opens branch in New Taipei
Eslite Spectrum opens branch in New Taipei
2023/09/29 15:44
Watch serpent and eagle duel in New Taipei
Watch serpent and eagle duel in New Taipei
2023/09/28 17:26
DPP legislators prevent mayor's address in New Taipei legislature
DPP legislators prevent mayor's address in New Taipei legislature
2023/09/27 17:52
Parents of 7-year-old boy injured by sailboat plead case to Taiwan media
Parents of 7-year-old boy injured by sailboat plead case to Taiwan media
2023/09/27 17:28
Asian hornets swarm hikers, sending 1 to ICU in New Taipei
Asian hornets swarm hikers, sending 1 to ICU in New Taipei
2023/09/26 10:12