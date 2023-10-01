Taipei transgender rights march set for October

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's fourth annual march in support of transgender rights will be held in Taipei on Oct. 28.

The event organizer, Taiwan Tongzhi (LGBTQ+) Hotline Association, said the march will take place on the night of Oct. 28 at Ximending’s Red House. The timing represents that transgender people are “a lonely minority group that has to walk in the dark alone,” the association said.

The association said that people who identify as transgender face a multitude of difficulties, from accessing healthcare to unfriendly workplace environments. “What many transgender people want is simply an ordinary life in which they can go by their days at ease without worrying about their identity,” the association said.

The association said that despite the difficulties transgender people face, public attitudes are slowly changing. “Males and females no longer have to fulfill certain stereotypes to be truly males and females,” it said.

On the issue of public bathrooms, the association said that practices should reflect reality. Everyone should be able to use a bathroom in accordance with their own needs without disturbing others, it said.

The march will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end before 9 p.m. More details are available on the association’s website.