See you later alligator: Barbequed crocodile on the menu in Taichung

Mid-Autumn Festival grilled crocodile reportedly tastes like chicken

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/01 09:30
A vendor roasts a crocodile for the Mid Autumn Festival. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While most people are barbequing pork, fish, beef, or really anything else this Mid-Autumn Festival, one vendor in Taichung has put crocodile on his menu.

Reptilian roast vendor Liao Te-kai (廖得凱) told TTV News that he has barbequed over 80 crocodiles this year, and the punter’s appetite for the scaly snack is outpacing his ability to supply it. He said it takes three to four years for a crocodile to be food-ready, and this year his sales have increased by 50%.

Grilled crocodile does not come cheap. Liao said the grilled meat sells for about NT$1,700 per kilogram (about US$53), but that has not stopped people from trying it.

Some have said the meat is very tender, sweet, and delicious. “Even more tender than chicken,” one customer said.

The crocodile Liao offered was 170 centimeters long and weighed 53 kg. Cooking the whole animal reportedly takes about three hours.
Mid Autumn Festival
Taichung
Taiwanese barbeque
Crocodile meat
Alligator meat

