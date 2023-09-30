Tsai wishes nation happy Mid-Autumn Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday (Sept. 29) wished Taiwanese a happy Mid-Autumn Festival in a special message and thanked the nation’s armed forces for sticking to their posts during the holiday.

“I want to wish everyone a joyful festival,” Tsai said, reminding the public to keep in touch with family and friends. “For those who are working, studying, or living abroad and couldn't make it home this year, don't forget to make a phone call or send a message to your family and friends, sending them your greetings and blessings,” she said in a Facebook post. Tsai also expressed her gratitude to Taiwan’s military, saying, “I also want to extend special thanks to all the frontline personnel who have continued to stand their posts during the holiday, maintaining public safety, ensuring smooth traffic, and safeguarding national security.” “Thanks to your dedication, all the people can enjoy the holiday with peace of mind. Thank you for your hard work!” she added.

Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) also posted on Facebook, wishing Taiwanese a safe holiday filled with family reunions.

This year, Taiwan saw the biggest full moon of the Mid-Autumn Festival in nearly a decade. In the 21st century, this event only occurs 37 times, with the next one occurring in 2030.

