KMT legislator accused of leaking secrets on Taiwan's new submarine to China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Ma Wen-chun (馬文君) has been accused of leaking classified information about Taiwan’s Hai Kun submarine to China.

During a Youtube podcast on Friday (Sept. 29) former naval advisor Kuo Hsi (郭璽) alleged Ma provided information about Taiwan’s submarine to China’s embassy. He repeatedly accused her of betraying Taiwan, Yahoo reported.

He also suggested that Ma provided the names of foreign citizens who had helped with the Hai Kun project to the security authorities in their home countries so they could be arrested. He suggested that Ma had done this to kibosh Taiwan’s efforts to complete the submarine.

Kuo’s accusations follow comments made by Indigenous Defense Submarine program head Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光) on Thursday (Sept. 28). Huang told reporters that a certain legislator had constantly interrupted the purchase of imported “red area technologies” needed to build the submarine.

Huang also said a defense contractor who failed to win the submarine bid passed on information to China's embassy. When asked by reporters which legislator he was referring to, Huang replied, “Have a guess.”

Ma addressed Huang in a Facebook post saying “If you name me, I’ll have to sue you”. During his podcast, Kuo said that Huang did not dare to name Ma.

On Friday (Sept. 29) morning, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) wrote in a Facebook post that a certain legislator had been making handwritten copies of classified contracts relating to the submarine and taking them outside of a classified area. He added that the legislator, who he did not name, did not seem to mind when reprimanded for their actions.

Later the same day, DPP legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) named Ma in a Facebook post. In reference to Chao’s earlier post, he wrote, “When there isn’t a single public photograph of the submarine, what was Ma Wen-chun copying down?”