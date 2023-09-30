DPP official lands in US for US-Taiwan defense conference

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Vincent Chao (趙怡翔) arrived in Washington, D.C. ahead of the 2023 U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference on Oct. 1-3.

At the conference, Chao will share insights about the progress of Taiwan-U.S. security cooperation and regional developments and engage in further exchanges on these topics, CNA reported. He will also hold exchanges with American think tank scholars, Taiwan observers, and relevant experts to provide perspectives from Taiwan and to explain the effects of Taiwan-U.S. relations.

The DPP official is also slated for meetings with diplomatic representatives from 15 countries, primarily European nations, in Washington, D.C. He will share insights on the upcoming presidential election as well as the potential implications for Taiwan-U.S. relations.

The U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference, which will be held in Williamsburg, Virginia, analyzes the future of U.S. defense cooperation with Taiwan, the defense procurement process, and Taiwan’s defense and national security needs. This year’s iteration consists of four sessions.

The first session will examine the most serious threats Taiwan faces. The second session will dive into how U.S. policies on Taiwan's defense have changed and expanded.

The third session will focus on the capability gaps in U.S.-Taiwan defense cooperation, while the last session will review Taiwan’s critical infrastructure.