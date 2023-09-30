Ukraine updates: Putin reaffirms annexations of four regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that residents of four regions illegally annexed by Russia in 2022 "confirmed" their will to join Russia in local elections.

He said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had saved people from nationalist leaders in Kyiv, who he claimed started a "full-scale war."

Russia launched a full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. Russian forces do not completely control any of the regions Putin claims were annexed and part of Russia. Western countries dismissed the outcomes as meaningless and illegal annexation, underpinned by mass coercion of voters.

Meanwhile, Switzerland said it could fund demining efforts in Ukraine, despite its ban on arms exports to the country.

Here are the main headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, September 30:

Switzerland plans to assist in demining Ukraine — minister

Switzerland plans to finance a quarter of the mine clearance operations needed in Ukraine, according to Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

Switzerland has not provided weapons to Ukraine, citing its law of neutrality.

"In the field of humanitarian demining, we are generous," Cassis said. "Only military aid is excluded because of neutrality."

Of the $400 million (€378 million) Kyiv would need for mine clearance, Washington has already pledged half, according to Cassis. Switzerland plans to provide $100 million, the minister said.

He said an area of Ukraine four times the size of Switzerland is mined.

The Swiss parliament must still approve the step.

Switzerland helped train mine clearance specialists in Ukraine, providing $16.6 million in 2022 and 2023.

But large-scale mining operations can only be launched once hostilities cease, Foundation for Mine Action director Hansjörg Eberle was cited by the German DPA news agency as saying.

Western Ukrainian town orders partial evacuation after strike on infrastructure

Authorities in the western Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia have ordered a partial evacuation, saying that an infrastructure site had been struck.

"At this time there is no need for a general evacuation, apart from the immediate area around the site of the hit," Vasyl Polischuk, the head of administration for the town of Kalynivka, said.

Regional Governor Serhiy Borzov also reported the hit on an unspecified infrastructure strike.

Neither report specified what target had been struck or what weapon had been used.

In June, Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive to retake southern and eastern areas held by Moscow.

sdi/sms (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)