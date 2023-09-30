Taiwan People’s Party presidential candidate to embark on 2nd US trip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is set to depart on a second trip to the U.S. on Sunday (Oct. 1).

TPP Councilor Lin Chen-yu (林珍羽) said on the NOWnews program “Netizen Knowledge” that this visit is aimed at taking a deeper look into America’s tech industry and learning how to facilitate the next transformation of Taiwan's own industries. Ko will have the opportunity to explore many apps commonly used by Americans, including those developed by companies in Silicon Valley, Lin said.

Taiwan has faced some challenges in tourism, and there are questions about how industries should change, she said. Lin pointed out that during Ko's time as mayor, his initiatives such as the Taipei Pass app and the Taipei Urban Intelligence Center were the results of learning and observation from abroad.

Ko will fly directly to San Francisco on Sunday, where he will attend a welcome dinner hosted by the San Francisco-Taipei Sister City Committee and participate in a medical technology investment discussion. On Oct. 2, he will visit educational technology companies and meet with think tank representatives and Taiwanese students.

On Oct. 3, he will visit electric vehicle tech companies. The next day, the former mayor will conduct corporate visits and attend the inaugural meeting of the Southern California Friends of KP group. He will return to Taiwan on Oct. 5.

Ko traveled to the U.S. in April for 21 days, where he met U.S. business representatives, visited universities and companies, and gave a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C.