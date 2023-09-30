Bitter end for coffee packet drug dealers in Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police arrested three people suspected of using WeChat to sell drug-packed coffee packets, the Taichung City Police Department said in a press release on Saturday (Sept. 30).

After several months of surveillance, Taichung’s Criminal Investigation Corps raided a warehouse in Wuri District, leading to the arrest of three individuals, including a 29-year-old man surnamed Ku (苦), reported CNA. Ku was reportedly packaging drugs containing cathinone into coffee sachets, and police also discovered cooking trays used to grind ketamin.

The police said that many of the suspects in this case were young people in their twenties and thirties. Once the underground warehouse received an order, Ku would notify his delivery personnel, and they would pick up the drugs and transport them to the specified locations, CNA reported.

They earned a reward of NT$300 (US$9) for each bag of ketamine sold, and the profits from drug-laced coffee packets ranged from NT$100 to NT$200 per packet. The proceeds were evenly distributed among Ku and his associates, per CNA.

During the raid, police confiscated methamphetamine precursor substances, electronic weighing scales, 35 FishBoss coffee packet packaging bags, 100 Nine Cylinder coffee packet packaging bags, cooking trays, currency counting machines, automatic packaging machines, measuring spoons, and sealing machines. The drug trafficking case is being handled by the Taichung District Prosecutor's Office.

Cathinone is a naturally occurring stimulant used to synthesize drugs such as mephedrone. Mephedrone is a category three narcotic in Taiwan, and those caught selling it can be subject to a jail sentence of at least seven years.