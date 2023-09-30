US State Department taps veteran diplomat as new coordinator for Taiwan and China affairs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Department of State announced on Friday (Sept. 29) that it has selected Mark Lambert as the new China coordinator and deputy assistant secretary of state for China and Taiwan in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

Lambert will be in charge of the Office of China Coordination and the Office of Taiwan Coordination in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, the State Department said. He most recently served as deputy assistant secretary for Japan, Korea, Mongolia, Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

Lambert has been assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Beijing twice before and has experience in handling issues related to China, drafting policies with U.S. allies and partners, and protecting the international system, the State Department said.

The Office of China Coordination, established in December 2022, facilitates the U.S. to deliver on the Biden Administration’s “invest, align, compete” approach to China and “advance our vision for an open, inclusive international system,” the State Department said. “It is a key component of the secretary’s modernization agenda, which is focused on equipping the department to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities of the decade ahead,” it added.

The new assignment follows a string of recent talks between the U.S. and China. Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng (韓正) in New York, while National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) met in Malta.

On Thursday (Sept. 28), U.S. Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink met with China’s Vice Foreign Minister for Asia Sun Weidong (孫衛東) in Washington, D.C. where he reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Despite being at odds over Taiwan, territorial claims in the South China Sea, and human rights issues, the U.S. and China are hoping to thaw tensions with more open and frequent dialogue.