Taiwan tennis duo nets gold at Asian Games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tennis players Hsu Yu-hsiou (許育修) and Jason Jung (莊吉生) conquered the men’s doubles’ finals Friday (Sept. 29) to win Taiwan’s fifth gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The duo defeated India’s Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to claim victory, the Liberty Times reported. The Indian duo had been seeded second in the competition, while Hsu and Jung were unseeded.

They were the first-ever duo from Taiwan to reach an Asian Games men’s doubles final after beating Thai rivals the previous day. In 1998 and 2020, Taiwanese competitors had won bronze medals in the same discipline.

Later Friday, Ting Hua-tien (丁華恬) became the first-ever woman from Taiwan to win a gymnastics medal at the Asian Games by bagging a balance beam bronze.

