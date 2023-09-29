Taiwan to reach 2023 target of 6 million visitors early

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will reach its aim of welcoming 6 million visitors from overseas before the end of the year, the Tourism Administration said Friday (Sept. 29).

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan registered 11 million visitors per year. For 2023, the first full year after reopening, the government set a target of 6 million.

A woman from South Korea became the 4 millionth visitor on Sept. 13. By the end of September, the total could reach 4.3 million, Tourism Administration Deputy Director-General Lin Hsin-jen (林信任) said at the opening of the Taipei Fall Travel Fair on Friday.

He said the number of visitors from Europe and America had reached 75% of levels before the pandemic, with the New Southbound Policy countries exceeding 85%, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. During the next three months, 1.6 million visitors would be enough, meaning the goal of 6 million could be reached earlier than originally planned, according to Lin.

He said the Tourism Administration was working on plans for 2024, which included cooperation with the ministries of culture, education, and agriculture to promote Taiwan on a global scale. Officials have proposed 12 million visitors as the target for next year.