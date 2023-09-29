Amazon Global Selling Summit 2023 (Southeast Asia) to support local businesses in thriving on a global stage

This year’s theme ‘Go Global from the Get Go’ sets the tone for a 2-day event where current and aspiring sellers can learn more on how to scale their businesses through cross-border e-commerce

Ready: For beginner sellers who are preparing to sell cross-border;

For beginner sellers who are preparing to sell cross-border; Get Set: For intermediate sellers, who are readying the first shipment and planning the first sale;

For intermediate sellers, who are readying the first shipment and planning the first sale; Go Global: for advanced sellers who are scaling, looking for sustained growth and building a global brand;

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 September 2023 -Amazon Global Selling today announced the Amazon Global Selling Summit 2023 (Southeast Asia) will be held at the cross-border e-commerce theatre at this year's eCommerce Expo Asia, a key e-commerce industry event. Located at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre on 11-12 October with the theme, 'Go Global from the Get Go', Amazon Global Selling Summit (Southeast Asia) 2023 aims to support all aspiring, new, and experienced sellers in Singapore and across the Southeast Asia region in taking their brand global through Amazon stores in North America, Europe, and worldwide.With nearly 20 sessions and over 10 breakout consultation groups across the 2 days on cross-border e-commerce, attendees will hear, learn, and network with subject matter experts from Amazon Global Selling as well as top Amazon Global Sellers from Singapore, US, and Australia who will share more about their experiences in their journey of selling on Amazon. There will also be breakout sessions catered to different seller stages that will provide insights on a variety of topics such as shipping and fulfillment, e-commerce store optimizations, product research and sourcing, multi-channel brand building and advertising.Attendees to the summit can attend free learning sessions at the cross-border e-commerce theatre, have consultations at the Amazon Global Selling pavilion, and network with more than 10 cross-border e-commerce service providers with expertise in logistics, sourcing, trademarking, and cross-border returns and more. Business owners, aspiring sellers, and anyone interested in breaking into new opportunities overseas can tap into a vast network of resources that will be able to offer solutions to meet their business needs. Tens of thousands of attendees at Tech Week Singapore and the eCommerce Expo will be able to access the Amazon Global Selling pavilion.said, ''Our theme this year is 'Go Global from the Get Go', because we have seen and know that there is strong appetite for businesses in Singapore, and SEA countries such as the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia, to grow their business through cross-border e-commerce. At this year's Summit, we aim to help businesses from these countries to discover innovative solutions and make better use of the selling and advertising tools from Amazon to continue to carve out new ways to bring their businesses to new heights."The upcoming Summit will feature top Amazon Global Sellers from both Singapore, the US and Australia. Through the inspiring stories of these sellers, attendees can expect to learn from their experiences and hear first-hand, how they have leveraged Amazon's services and tools to scale their businesses globally."As a local home fragrance brand that started in a humble HDB flat, Amazon Global Selling has been instrumental in the transformation of our brand into a global 7-figure brand, enabling Pristine to reach customers in US, Canada and in Europe. Our hotel-inspired fragrances are well-loved by our Amazon customers, gaining more than 20,000 5-star reviews. We are excited to introduce new products on Amazon.com such as our car diffusers in Q4 this year. We hope to become an 8-figure seller by the end of 2025," said Lincoln Thong, co-founder of Pristine, an Amazon global seller in the US, Canada, and UK.To address local sellers' needs, this year's Summit has three tracks in order to cater to the specific needs of the different types of sellers.Day 1 of Summit on 11 October will focus on the know-how for cross-border selling on Amazon.com with a.m. sessions suited for sellers in the beginner stage and p.m. sessions for intermediate sellers prepping their launch. Day 2 offers more beginner-friendly a.m. sessions followed by advanced sessions in the p.m. for existing sellers aiming to better scale their business internationally and use Amazon brand tools to optimize conversion and customer retention.At the Summit, Amazon Global Selling will also share about collaborations with local industry partners and discuss initiatives that will empower digital entrepreneurs to explore cross-border selling and brand building.For more information and event registration, please visit: https://sell.amazon.com.sg/north-america/global-selling-summit-2023 Hashtag: #AmazonGlobalSelling

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amazon Global Selling

Amazon Global Selling helps businesses from anywhere in the world to launch a global business, reach Amazon customers around the world and build international brands. Through selling on Amazon online stores, sellers of different types and scale can reach millions of Amazon customers worldwide, including 200 million+ Prime customers in overseas Amazon online stores; and more than six million business and institutional buyers in the USA, Europe, and Japan.



For more information about global selling opportunities in North America, please visit: https://sell.amazon.com.sg/north-america/us



