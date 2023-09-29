Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Coast Guard nabs Chinese fishing trawler after collision

Crew of 17 on board Chinese vessel that was fishing illegally in Taiwan's waters

  335
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/29 16:00
The Coast Guard nabbed a Chinese ship fishing illegally near Hsinchu. (CNA, CGA photo)

The Coast Guard nabbed a Chinese ship fishing illegally near Hsinchu. (CNA, CGA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard took control of a Chinese fishing trawler with a crew of 17 after it collided with one of its patrol boats while trying to escape, reports said Friday (Sept. 29).

The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) located the Chinese ship fishing illegally in Taiwan's waters 11 nautical miles (20 km) from Hsinchu around 8 a.m., CNA reported. A patrol vessel hurried to the scene, but the Chinese refused to let CGA officers board their ship.

The iron-hull trawler tried to escape, but during the 30-minute chase, it hit the 100-ton patrol vessel, the CGA said. The collision damaged a railing, broke the windows of the command cabin, and caused a light to fall, but nobody was injured.

The CGA took control of the ship and ordered it to set course for the Port of Taipei in New Taipei City. The fishing vessel was reportedly carrying 17 crew members.
Coast Guard
Coast Guard Administration
CGA
collision
illegal fishing
Chinese fishing boat
Hsinchu

RELATED ARTICLES

Car lost to high tide on beach in Taiwan's Miaoli
Car lost to high tide on beach in Taiwan's Miaoli
2023/09/28 20:43
Taiwan court sentences man to death for arson killing of 8 relatives
Taiwan court sentences man to death for arson killing of 8 relatives
2023/09/28 16:39
Watch Filipino diver cut Chinese barrier with knife
Watch Filipino diver cut Chinese barrier with knife
2023/09/26 15:10
Hsinchu city staff say they committed fraud at mayor's request
Hsinchu city staff say they committed fraud at mayor's request
2023/09/25 20:27
Qualcomm begins layoffs at office in Taiwan's Hsinchu Science Park
Qualcomm begins layoffs at office in Taiwan's Hsinchu Science Park
2023/09/21 16:15