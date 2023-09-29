Taiwan Coast Guard nabs Chinese fishing trawler after collision

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard took control of a Chinese fishing trawler with a crew of 17 after it collided with one of its patrol boats while trying to escape, reports said Friday (Sept. 29).

The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) located the Chinese ship fishing illegally in Taiwan's waters 11 nautical miles (20 km) from Hsinchu around 8 a.m., CNA reported. A patrol vessel hurried to the scene, but the Chinese refused to let CGA officers board their ship.

The iron-hull trawler tried to escape, but during the 30-minute chase, it hit the 100-ton patrol vessel, the CGA said. The collision damaged a railing, broke the windows of the command cabin, and caused a light to fall, but nobody was injured.

The CGA took control of the ship and ordered it to set course for the Port of Taipei in New Taipei City. The fishing vessel was reportedly carrying 17 crew members.