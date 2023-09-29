Taiwan blasts China's promotion of 'one China' principle at UN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York on Thursday (Sept. 28) protested China’s attempt at legitimizing the “one China” principle at the U.N.

On Sept. 26, China's permanent U.N. representative misinterpreted U.N. General Assembly (UGNA) Resolution 2758 and recent remarks by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, linking them with the "one China” principle, TECO said in a press release. China attempted to block Taiwan from contributing to the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, the office said, adding, “This deliberate distortion of facts aimed to confuse the international community.”

UNGA Resolution 2758 only covers issues concerning China's representation within the organization and does not mention whether Taiwan is a part of China, nor does it authorize Beijing to represent the interests of Taiwanese within the U.N. system, the office said. “It is only the democratically elected government of Taiwan that can represent the interests and positions of Taiwan's 23.5 million people on the international stage,” it said.

Guterres’ comments did not refer to the "one China” principle, the office pointed out. China's attempt to impose its view on other countries and global organizations is “baseless” and will only increase Taiwanese resentment towards China's aggressive behavior, it said.

Taiwanese seek meaningful participation in the U.N. to contribute to the international community, TECO said. The world recognizes Taiwan as an indispensable partner in achieving sustainable development goals, it said.

The office labeled China's “malicious distortion” of U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 and its deprivation of Taiwan's right to participate in the U.N. by promoting the "one China” principle as “blatant violations of the U.N.'s principle of universality and the spirit of ‘leave no one behind’.” These actions should be strongly condemned, it said.

The 78th UNGA got underway on Sept. 5 and the high-level General Debate was held from Sept. 19-29. Taiwan held sideline activities in New York during this time, based on four themes: peace and security in the Taiwan Strait, sustainable development, public health, and technology policies.

TECO also promoted various Taiwan-themed materials while Taiwanese legislators from various parties formed delegations to show support in New York.

When asked about Taiwan's campaign to participate in global development goals on Sept. 15, U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said, "I think exclusion of anyone holds back the goals."



"We said leave no one behind and I think member states have to find a way to make sure that we are not in that position where we are excluding people," she added.