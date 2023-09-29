Alexa
Eslite Spectrum opens branch in New Taipei

Visitors line up for coffee, local foods, and artworks

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/09/29 15:44
Eslite Spectrum's new location welcoms crowd on opening day on Thursday (Sept. 28). (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eslite Spectrum has opened a new branch in New Taipei City, drawing crowds with a trendy coffee shop, local dishes, and AI exhibition.

Eslite Spectrum opened the new branch at Yulong City mall on Thursday (Sept. 28), it's largest franchise in Asia. The store features four floors of lifestyle, cosmetic, and luxury brands.

In the lobby, a 10-meter-tall white rabbit sculpture by Taiwanese artist Huang Pen-jui (黃本蕊) attracted adults and children alike. The sculpture, titled "Tai Chi Nini," embodies the philosophical idea of moving forward firmly at a steady pace.

CAFE!N on the first floor features camping chairs for visitors to enjoy an outdoor vibe in the metropolis. The shop also offers exclusive snacks for the new location, such as red bean mochi hot-pressed toast and BBQ snowflake beef sandwich.

The inaugural exhibition "AI Modern Guru" opens on the third floor. Created by Australian tech art team ENESS, it features large-scale installations that interact with the audience in real-time through artificial intelligence.

Eslite Bookstore on the fourth floor will operate from 11 a.m. on Saturday to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday with a series of events. For more information, visit the website.
