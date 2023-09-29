Alexa
Tropical Storm Koinu to form off Taiwan during weekend

Bashi Channel named as most possible route for autumn storm

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/29 15:18
A tropical storm might pass through the Bashi Channel next week. (Central Weather Administration image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression hanging over the Pacific is likely to turn into Tropical Storm Koinu during the weekend, reports said Friday (Sept. 29).

The low-pressure area is northwest of Guam, but conditions could see it upgraded to the 14th tropical storm of the season Sunday (Oct. 1), the Liberty Times reported. Developments were still at an early stage, but some forecasters see the storm passing through the Bashi Channel separating the Philippines from Taiwan on Thursday (Oct. 5).

Due to changing conditions, the storm is likely to slow down after the weekend, before gaining speed later on. The potential impact of other weather systems in the region will also play a part in determining the route of the autumn storm, forecasters said.

According to current data, the weather in Taiwan is most likely to be influenced by Koinu from Wednesday (Oct. 4) to Friday (Oct. 6).
