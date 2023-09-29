Hou Yu-ih pledges to ensure security, peace in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a national leader, the most important duty is to prevent war, Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said on Thursday (Sept. 28).

Only in a stable and secure environment can global investors be willing to invest resources in Taiwan, Hou said in a speech at an American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan event. He reiterated that cross-strait, national defense, and diplomatic policies must be pursued actively and pragmatically, CNA reported.

He introduced his "Three-D strategy," which includes deterrence, dialogue, and de-escalation. This strategy aims to make Taiwan “a promoter of peace” while deepening ties with the U.S. to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

The former Taipei mayor said that Taiwan can play an active role in the U.S.’ friendshoring efforts by enhancing its crisis response capabilities and avoiding excessive reliance on the Chinese market. Taiwan should also stabilize cross-strait relations to ensure international companies can confidently invest and participate in regional trade organizations, he said.

In terms of energy, Hou proposed a policy of "secure supply and orderly transition." Energy security is crucial, and industries require stable energy supplies, he said.

He advocated for extending the operation of the nation’s three nuclear power plants, as well as the resumption of the fourth nuclear power reactor only after safety evaluations were made. He also said developing green energy technology industries, investing in energy conservation, and promoting hydrogen energy were important steps to gradually achieve net zero emissions.

Hou said Taiwan can leverage its existing advantages by promoting its prowess in advanced technology and investing in pioneering industries such as decarbonization, new energy vehicles, smart cities, and aerospace.