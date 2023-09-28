Avoid these roads if driving in Taiwan on Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Heavy traffic is expected on the first day of the Mid-Autumn Festival, and drivers are advised to begin their trips early to avoid delays.

Tolls will be suspended between midnight to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (Sept. 29-Oct. 1) on national highways to encourage drivers to leave early, the freeway bureau said on Thursday evening (Sept. 28). It said that the following road systems are likely to be heavily congested:

Taoyuan to Hsinchu - National Highway 1 southbound between Yangmei and Hsinchu

- National Highway 1 northbound at the Yaunshan-Dahua System

- National Highway 3 southbound between Tucheng and Guanxi, and between Kuaiguan and Wufeng

- National Highway 5 southbound between Nangang and Toucheng

- National Highway 4 westbound between the Tanzi System and Wufeng

- National Highway 10 on between the Dingjin and Yanchao systems, and between the Renwu and Zuoying Systems

Passages to cross traffic through certain interchanges and some on-off ramps will also be closed in an attempt to relieve the congestion. Drivers can check the freeway bureau’s website to stay on top of the current road conditions and closures.