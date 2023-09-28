Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Avoid these roads if driving in Taiwan on Friday

Mid-Autumn Festival is expected to cause heavy road congestion

  639
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/28 20:56
Heavy traffic is expected on Taiwan's freeways over the weekend. (CNA photo)

Heavy traffic is expected on Taiwan's freeways over the weekend. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Heavy traffic is expected on the first day of the Mid-Autumn Festival, and drivers are advised to begin their trips early to avoid delays.

Tolls will be suspended between midnight to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (Sept. 29-Oct. 1) on national highways to encourage drivers to leave early, the freeway bureau said on Thursday evening (Sept. 28). It said that the following road systems are likely to be heavily congested:

  • Taoyuan to Hsinchu - National Highway 1 southbound between Yangmei and Hsinchu
  • New Taipei to Hsinchu - National Highway 1 northbound at the Yaunshan-Dahua System
  • New Taipei to Hsinchu - National Highway 3 southbound between Tucheng and Guanxi, and between Kuaiguan and Wufeng
  • Taipei to Hualien - National Highway 5 southbound between Nangang and Toucheng
  • Taichung to Nantou - National Highway 4 westbound between the Tanzi System and Wufeng
  • Leaving Kaohsiung city east and westbound – National Highway 10 on between the Dingjin and Yanchao systems, and between the Renwu and Zuoying Systems

Passages to cross traffic through certain interchanges and some on-off ramps will also be closed in an attempt to relieve the congestion. Drivers can check the freeway bureau’s website to stay on top of the current road conditions and closures.
Mid Autumn Festival
Tapei freeways
Taiwan traffic congestion
Holiday traffic

RELATED ARTICLES

Burger King Taiwan launches bunless burgers for Mid-Autumn Festival
Burger King Taiwan launches bunless burgers for Mid-Autumn Festival
2023/09/28 13:29
Taiwan Mid-Autumn Festival will see biggest full moon in 8 years
Taiwan Mid-Autumn Festival will see biggest full moon in 8 years
2023/09/28 11:10
Taipei’s Maokong Gondola, children’s amusement park extend hours for Moon Festival
Taipei’s Maokong Gondola, children’s amusement park extend hours for Moon Festival
2023/09/27 14:28
10 taboos to avoid on Mid-Autumn Festival in Taiwan
10 taboos to avoid on Mid-Autumn Festival in Taiwan
2023/09/27 11:54
Rain expected for Mid-Autumn Festival in Taiwan
Rain expected for Mid-Autumn Festival in Taiwan
2023/09/25 11:08